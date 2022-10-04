Council rejects plans for 3-bed home in Ipswich

A proposal for a new home in Annbrook Road has been rejected by the council. - Credit: Google Maps

An application for a new home in Ipswich which attracted concern and criticism from neighbours has been refused.

The application was submitted in August, and proposed building a three-bedroom home on an unused piece of land in Annbrook Road.

At the time, neighbours raised concerns that a new building here would cause safety issues, and infringe on their privacy.

One neighbour commented: “The driveway would be in a dangerous position as it is just off the junction and it would just add to the congestion at the top of the hill.

“Many drivers come round the junction too fast and many also cut the corner so I believe this would just add to the danger.

Another said that: “The proposed property would be totally out of character with the properties that are already there, and it should be noted that this plot slopes towards the road and the boundary wall and fence would be at the public footpath.”

Ipswich Borough Council has now refused its permission, stating that the proposed house could set “a damaging precedent.”

It said: “Although cross sections appear to show distance between infill and road, the plan reveals a footprint that extends almost to the pavement.

“This will have a negative impact upon the character of the area, where landscape views are clearly part of the designers’ intentions, and will set a damaging precedent for future infill development in the vicinity.”

It also objected to the design of the building.

It said: “The proposed dwelling would have a cramped appearance, with the rear elevation of the proposed dwelling within 1m of the neighbouring boundary with 31 Annbrook Road and the principal elevation would create a pinchpoint with the pavement on Ritabrook Road of less than 1m."

It added that: “The design of the proposed dwelling would not reflect the distinctive styles of housing along Annbrook Road, and would be an awkward contrast to the single storey dwellings along Ritabrook Road.”

This is the second time an application for the site has been rejected, with the council refusing permission for a detached bungalow to be built in 2020.