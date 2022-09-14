News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Plans for 4 homes in Suffolk village submitted

Toby Lown

Published: 6:00 PM September 14, 2022
Land at Glenavon, The Heath, Tattingstone, near Ipswich, that are subject to plans for four homes.

Land at Glenavon, The Heath, Tattingstone, near Ipswich, that are subject to plans for four homes. - Credit: Google Maps

Plans for four homes in Tattingstone, near Ipswich, have been submitted to Babergh District Council.

The plans have been sent in by Castlewood Developments and centre around land at Glenavon, The Heath - on surplus garden land.

Planning documents show that the homes would be two three-bed and two four-bedroom houses with garages. 

The planning statement for the project - prepared by Wilkinson Planning - says: "The proposal is a wholly deliverable prospect, making effective use of surplus garden land, without undue harms."

The statement also adds that the proposal "would support the vitality of Tattingstone and other villages" and that the homes "would also hold potential to be ‘work from home’ enabled, through a high-speed broadband network and devoted home workspace."

"Economically, the proposal would generate a benefit for local trade before, during and after construction," the statement adds.

A decision on the plans is expected by the end of October.


