Plans for two homes above former cannabis lounge in Ipswich

Plans for two new homes over a former cannabis lounge in Ipswich have been revealed.

An application has been received by Ipswich Borough Council to create two one-bedroom apartments out of a three-bed home in Eagle Street.

The application showed that the ground floor, which used to contain the Green Man cannabis lounge will be retained as a retail space.

The Green Man Lounge first opened in 2018, and was Suffolk’s first ever cannabis lounge, selling a wide range of cannabis-derived products such as oils, pastes and powders containing CBD, a non-psychoactive constituent of cannabis.

In 2020, the lounge also began offering a vegan and vegetarian food as a takeaway service.

It has been closed for at least six months.

The application shows that the proposed apartments would occupy the first and second floors.

These plans have been modified from a previous, rejected application submitted in April.

Ipswich Borough Council refused planning permission, stating that proposals needed to align with the “special character and local distinctiveness of Ipswich.”

Specifically, it objected to proposed balconies, stating that: “The balconies would occupy an entire building bay and would be constructed using a highly visible steel frame.

“The scale, form and design of the proposed balconies would be an unduly dominating feature that would result in harm to the character and appearance of the Central Conservation Area.

“The proposal would fail to respect and promote the special character and local distinctiveness of Ipswich and respond to its surroundings.”

A heritage statement prepared by Kevin Morris Heritage Planning Ltd responded, explaining that architects had removed the proposed balconies from plans, as well as “[increasing] the floor area of the flats and [securing] an extension that is visually appropriate and sensitive to its context, both host building and the wider street.”

It revealed that a recess would be filled to create an extension at the north-eastern corner of the building, within which a ground floor lobby leading to bin and cycle storage areas.

It also argued that, although the building was located close to several statutory buildings, such as the Spread Eagle Inn, 10A Eagle Street was itself “of lesser value or significance,” and “demonstrable public benefits will arise from the works.”