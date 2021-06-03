More housing could be built at Ipswich town centre office and retail spaces

Published: 5:30 AM June 3, 2021

Housing could be built at three office and retail spaces in Ipswich town centre if planning permission is given the go-ahead.

The upstairs retail storage area above the Smart Phone and Millets stores in Carr Street could become five one-bedroom apartments if Ipswich Borough Council approves the developer's application.

Leeds-based NW Architects Ltd, in a May 20 application, said its client BEH Enterprise Ltd from London argues the proposed housing will mean "sustainable and modern open plan living in the heart of Ipswich".

NW Architects said in a planning statement: "Due to the small scale of the proposed development and that it will not require any external alterations it was decided that a public consultation was not necessary for this application."

Similarly, developers are also looking for a change of use from office to three flats at Orchard House in St Helens Street in a May 26 application.

Great Blakenham-based Trinity Construction Consultancy, acting for London-based Hernlake Limited, claims the rest of the building was previously converted from office space to dwellings.

Trinity Construction Consultancy said: "The site has a small parking area and residential bin storage area at the rear off of Newton Street. There are no soft landscaped areas on the site. The block and location plans attached to this form indicates the hardstanding areas."

Another former office in Upper Orwell Street has been proposed to be turned into a single house by Little Glemham-based Philip Morphy Architects on behalf of Ipswich AS Holdings.

Philip Morphy Architects said in its May 24 statement: "Because of the nature of the site the attic will form a bedroom, the first floor

will form two bedrooms and the ground floor will form the access, bathroom, lounge, kitchen and dining area

"A small rear courtyard will be formed at the rear to enable natural light into the kitchen and form a pleasant entrance space. This is sheltered on all sides by brickwalls and will be completely private. This will provide bin and cycle storage."

Ipswich Borough Council did raise concerns about natural light in a pre-application but Philip Morphy Architects if this is solved then the planning application will be granted.

To view the applications please go to ppc.ipswich.gov.uk.