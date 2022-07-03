News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
3-bed home plan for former town office

person

Abygail Fossett

Published: 8:00 AM July 3, 2022
Ipswich Borough Council has received plans proposing to create a new home in Lower Brook Street.

Ipswich Borough Council has received plans proposing to create a new home in Lower Brook Street. - Credit: Google Maps

An application to convert a former office building into a new home has been received by Ipswich Borough Council.  

The application proposes converting 45 Lower Brook Street from an office building into a three-bedroom home spread across three floors. 

The application form states that: “The property is one of a number of self-contained units known as Merchants Court, which is situated on the corner of Lower Brook Street and Foundation Street. 

“The need for modern, fully serviced offices has resulted in a number of the units at Merchants Court being left vacant.” The form shows that the office building has been empty for over three months. 

It argues that the units at Merchants Court “will provide attractive and suitable residential accommodation". 

“Merchants Court is arranged around an enclosed courtyard, which provides vehicular and cycle parking, plus space for wheeled bin storage.” 

Ipswich Borough Council will make its decision in due course. 

