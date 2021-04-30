News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Fresh plans revealed for 150 new council homes near Ipswich town centre

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 11:30 AM April 30, 2021   
An artist's impression of the development from Handford Road

An artist's impression of the development from Handford Road - Credit: Stanley Bragg Architects

Fresh plans to create 150 new homes on the former BT site in Bibb Way have been revealed by Ipswich Borough Council.

The latest plans come as the council continues its hopes to develop the 4.3 acre site off Handford Road, which its commercial arm Ipswich Borough Assets bought for £4.1million last year.

The council had initially planned to solely convert the main building into 78 flats and maisonettes in a £10.5m development, before extending plans to also construct houses on site.

Bibb Way. The five-storey offices on the right will be converted into flats while the former data ce

The smaller data centre (left) would be demolished, while the five-storey office would be converted into flats - Credit: Archant

If successful, the main five-storey building – empty since 2015 – would still be converted into the 78 one, two and three-bedroom flats, while the former data centre would be demolished.

A mix of 15 two and three-bedroom terraced houses would be built along Handford Road alongside 24 one and two-bedroom flats.

A further 16 homes and 17 flats of similar sizes would also be constructed on the 1.3 acre car park.

All homes would have access to a private garden or communal landscaped space, while they would also all have access to cycle storage and car parking.

A pedestrian pathway with benches will also be built along the Alderman canal and provide pedestrian access to Handford Road.

Vehicular access would be via Bibb Way, connected to Sir Alf Ramsey Way. Access via Handford Road would only be available for emergency vehicles.

A spokesman for Ipswich Borough Council said all the homes are set to be added to the council's housing stock.

Richard Jackson from IBA, Colin Kreidwolf, Thomas Higgins from Savills. Picture: JADE FROUD/IPSWICH

Richard Jackson and Colin Kreidewolf from Ipswich Borough Assets, with Thomas Higgins from Savills at the Bibb Way site - Credit: Archant

Colin Kreidewolf, chair of Ipswich Borough Assets, said this is a rare chance for a large-scale affordable housing development so close to the town centre.

Mr Kreidewolf said: “We’re delighted to be bringing this site forward for high quality residential development for Ipswich.

"Sites for 150 new homes so close to the town centre are rare.

"The design by Stanley Bragg Architects makes great use of the space and will provide much needed homes in an attractive and sustainable setting.”

The first of two applications for the development have been submitted to the council's online planning portal, with the second anticipated to be available for viewing in due course.

The council expects all work, if granted approval, to be completed by 2024.

