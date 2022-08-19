Plans for two bed semi-detached homes

Plans to build two new homes on land at the back of 183 and 185 Britannia Road have been received by Ipswich Borough Council. The homes would have frontage on Copleston Road. - Credit: Google Maps

Plans for two new homes in the St John’s area of Ipswich have been received by Ipswich Borough Council.

It has been proposed to build two homes on land that formerly made up the rear of the gardens at numbers 183 and 185 Britannia Road.

However, both homes would be accessed via Copleston Road.

Both would be semi-detached, two-storey, and would have two bedrooms.

A planning statement prepared by Ipswich-based Vision Design and Planning Consultants said:

“The donor properties of 183 and 185 Britannia Road take the form of two-storey dwellings with relatively deep plan gardens.

“The [proposed] dwellings will blend in with the general pattern of the street scene, maintain a gap to the boundary to ensure it is not cramped, and will not result in any impact upon neighbouring residential amenities.

“The development proposal has been designed to blend in with the identified character and appearance of the surrounding area. The dwellings are modest in approach, of a similar scale, and follow the existing pattern of development.”

Ipswich Borough Council has set an eight-week target date for a decision to be made by October 12.

