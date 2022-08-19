News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Housing

Plans for two bed semi-detached homes

person

Abygail Fossett

Published: 4:00 PM August 19, 2022
Plans to build two new homes on land at the back of 183 and 185 Britannia Road have been received by Ipswich Borough Council

Plans to build two new homes on land at the back of 183 and 185 Britannia Road have been received by Ipswich Borough Council. The homes would have frontage on Copleston Road. - Credit: Google Maps

Plans for two new homes in the St John’s area of Ipswich have been received by Ipswich Borough Council.  

It has been proposed to build two homes on land that formerly made up the rear of the gardens at numbers 183 and 185 Britannia Road.

However, both homes would be accessed via Copleston Road.  

Both would be semi-detached, two-storey, and would have two bedrooms. 

The proposal is to build the homes on land which used to make up the rear of the gardens at 183 and 185 Britannia Road.

The proposal is to build the homes on land which used to make up the rear of the gardens at 183 and 185 Britannia Road. The frontage of the two homes would be on the adjoining Copleston Road. - Credit: Google Maps

A planning statement prepared by Ipswich-based Vision Design and Planning Consultants said: 

“The donor properties of 183 and 185 Britannia Road take the form of two-storey dwellings with relatively deep plan gardens. 

“The [proposed] dwellings will blend in with the general pattern of the street scene, maintain a gap to the boundary to ensure it is not cramped, and will not result in any impact upon neighbouring residential amenities. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Child taken to hospital after collision with car in Ipswich
  2. 2 Lorry recovered after overturning on A14 roundabout at Felixstowe
  3. 3 Severe delays on A14 and Orwell Bridge after wheel falls off ambulance
  1. 4 Fire breaks out in café near Ipswich town centre
  2. 5 Fire at waste centre near Ipswich believed to have been started by battery
  3. 6 Hopes Summertime Ipswich firework display will go ahead
  4. 7 Car carrying three passengers not wearing seatbelts stopped on A12
  5. 8 'The food at this new Ipswich restaurant tastes amazing'
  6. 9 Pride as Ipswich A Level students celebrate results
  7. 10 Taco Bell plans set to be approved

“The development proposal has been designed to blend in with the identified character and appearance of the surrounding area. The dwellings are modest in approach, of a similar scale, and follow the existing pattern of development.” 

Ipswich Borough Council has set an eight-week target date for a decision to be made by October 12. 

The proposal is to build the homes on land which used to make up the rear of the gardens at 183 and 185 Britannia Road

The proposal is to build the homes on land which used to make up the rear of the gardens at 183 and 185 Britannia Road. The frontage of the two homes would be on the adjoining Copleston Road. - Credit: Google Maps

The proposal is to build the homes on land which used to make up the rear of the gardens at 183 and 185 Britannia Road

The proposal is to build the homes on land which used to make up the rear of the gardens at 183 and 185 Britannia Road. The frontage of the two homes would be on the adjoining Copleston Road. - Credit: Google Maps


Ipswich Borough Council
Planning and Development
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

The Butt & Oyster, in Pin Mill near Ipswich, has been included in an Observer guide

Pubs

Pub with 'gorgeous views' named one of UK's best waterside drinking spots

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich businessman Mark Beadsworth and his son, Dylan, and friend, Gareth Lake, were on set with TOWIE stars last week

Ipswich man and Cadillac films with The Only Way Is Essex

Abygail Fossett

person
A road near Ipswich has become flooded after heavy rain 

Suffolk Live News

Road near Ipswich flooded as drivers forced to find alternative routes

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
A man is in hospital after being stabbed in an assault in Hawthorn Drive, Chantry, Ipswich on Monday evening (May 16)

Suffolk Constabulary

'Tit for tat' attacks driven by gang members vying for position, police say

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon