Chance of new home in former Ipswich tool hire shop

Plans have been submitted to create a flat on the ground floor of the former Bright Acres tool hire shop in Felixstowe Road. - Credit: Google Maps

A new home could soon be available in a former tool hire shop in Ipswich.

Plans have been submitted to Ipswich Borough Council to convert the ground floor of 113 Felixstowe Road into a one-bedroom home.

The site was previously occupied by the Bright Acres tool and equipment hire and buy shop. However, the space has been vacant for at least three months, with the store being incorporated into the larger premises in Needham Market.

The first storey of the building is currently an occupied flat.

The flat would be located a short distance from Holywells Park. - Credit: Google Maps

Plans prepared by Tim Moll Architecture show that a flat on the ground floor is now being proposed, with one bedroom, a bathroom, living room and a kitchen and dining space.

The flat would also have garage space at the back of the property.

The building is one of a pair of properties, with the space to the right being occupied by Anglia Dry Cleaners.

A supporting statement prepared by Ben Elvin Planning Consultancy notes that the flat would be within walking distance of shops and supermarkets, with Felixstowe Road Pharmacy, Holywells Park and a number of takeaway shops located close by.