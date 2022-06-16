News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Housing

Plans to create six new flats in Ipswich submitted

person

Abygail Fossett

Published: 7:00 PM June 16, 2022
The application proposes converting the former Lighthouse Women's Aid building into six flats.

The application proposes converting the former Lighthouse Women's Aid building into six flats. - Credit: Google Maps

Plans have been submitted for six new flats in Ipswich. 

Ipswich Borough Council has received an application on behalf of Wilkinson Property Developments Ltd to convert the office building at 37 Berners Street into six apartments. 

The Grade II listed building has previously been used by women’s aid charity Lighthouse. 

The planning statement prepared by the developer said that the proposal is aligned with Ipswich Borough Council’s CS2 policy, which: “recognises that the regeneration and sustainable growth of Ipswich will be achieved by focusing new residential development towards the town centre.  

“This includes optimising buildings which are currently underused or underutilised to create more vibrant communities.” 

The statement continued:  “The loss of employment generated by this proposal is acknowledged, however, the real extent of material public harm is limited at best given the longstanding underutilised nature of the building. 

“There would be far more benefits by bringing high-quality residential units to the edge of the town centre.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 'Bubbly, scatty' 23-year-old Suffolk woman died at Orwell Bridge
  2. 2 Travellers pitch up at one of Ipswich's busiest parks
  3. 3 Mum's wedding vow wish after terminal diagnosis
  1. 4 Man, 39, dies after crashing car into lorry parked in layby on A14
  2. 5 Christchurch Park 'not appropriate place for travellers', councillor says
  3. 6 Belgian-style chip shop opens doors in Ipswich town centre
  4. 7 One last 'blowout' for Ipswich: LGBTQ+ nightclub set to close its doors
  5. 8 Motorcyclist punches van driver in the face during road rage incident
  6. 9 'Historic moment' as Ipswich agrees to build new sports facilities
  7. 10 'We are so proud' - Ipswich School scoops national award

Ipswich Borough Council will make its decision in due course. 

Documents relating to the application are available to view on Ipswich Borough Council’s website under references 22/00493/LBC and 22/00492/FUL. 

Ipswich Borough Council
Housing News
Planning and Development
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Part of the A14 is currently closed after a serious two-vehicle crash

A14 | Updated

A14 reopens after serious crash involving lorry and car

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The White Horse, Felixstowe.

Pubs

Pub saved from demolition after store and homes plan refused

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Marley Williams, 21, was sentenced to eight weeks in jail after a series of thefts in Capel St Mary

Suffolk Live News

Man, 21, jailed after thefts from vehicles in village near Ipswich

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
A driver has been taken to hospital after a serious crash on the A14 this morning

A14 | Updated

Driver in hospital with serious injuries after crash with lorry on A14

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon