Chance of two new flats on Brunswick Road

An application for two new flats near Ipswich Crematorium has been received by Ipswich Borough Council.

If it is accepted, the homes would be located at 179 Brunswick Road. Currently, the first floor of the building is being used as a flat, while the ground floor is occupied by window installation service, Jarrolds.

The proposal suggests an additional two-bed ground floor flat, and a first-floor studio flat.

A planning statement prepared by Woodbridge-based Peter Wells Architects Ltd said:

“The proposal is to construct a rear extension to the property that is part single-storey and part two-storey, to provide 2no. flats, one on each floor.

“The ground floor flat has a rear entrance, an open-plan living/kitchen/dining room, one double bedroom, one single bedroom and a bathroom, and has a total floor area of 61m2. The flat has a small outside terrace to the rear of the property.

"The first floor flat has a side entrance with internal staircase leading to a studio flat with open-plan kitchen/living room/bedroom and a shower room, and has a total floor area of 38.3m2. The flat has a small outside roof terrace to the rear of the property.”

Two parking spaces would be allocated to the ground floor flat, and one to the studio flat.

Ipswich Borough Council will make its decision in due course.