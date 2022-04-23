Plans submitted to demolish former Diesco garages for social housing

Plans have been submitted to demolish the former Diesco garage buildings. - Credit: Google Maps

There are plans to demolish the former Diesco buildings on Hawke Road in Ipswich.

The application has been submitted by Handford Homes Ltd, which is proposing to develop the land for “social housing”.

Handford Homes is owned by Ipswich Borough Council, and develops new housing. Plans for three new housing projects driven by Handford Homes will get underway this year.

Within these three projects, many homes are due to be affordable rent.

Works are also currently underway to develop 16 one-, two- and three-bedroom flats in Grimwade Street, each of which will be let by Ipswich Borough Council at affordable rent.

This latest application form submitted to Ipswich Borough Council shows that work demolishing the former Diesco buildings would be expected to begin on June 4, and hope to be completed by July 30.

The application is pending consideration. Ipswich Borough Council will make their decision in due course.