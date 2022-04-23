News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Housing

Plans submitted to demolish former Diesco garages for social housing

person

Abygail Fossett

Published: 11:45 AM April 23, 2022
Updated: 12:17 PM April 23, 2022
Plans have been submitted to demolish the former Diesco garage buildings.

Plans have been submitted to demolish the former Diesco garage buildings. - Credit: Google Maps

There are plans to demolish the former Diesco buildings on Hawke Road in Ipswich.

The application has been submitted by Handford Homes Ltd, which is proposing to develop the land for “social housing”.

Handford Homes is owned by Ipswich Borough Council, and develops new housing. Plans for three new housing projects driven by Handford Homes will get underway this year.  

Within these three projects, many homes are due to be affordable rent. 

Works are also currently underway to develop 16 one-, two- and three-bedroom flats in Grimwade Street, each of which will be let by Ipswich Borough Council at affordable rent. 

This latest application form submitted to Ipswich Borough Council shows that work demolishing the former Diesco buildings would be expected to begin on June 4, and hope to be completed by July 30. 

The application is pending consideration. Ipswich Borough Council will make their decision in due course.

Ipswich Borough Council
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

General Manager of The Botanist, Emily Palmer.

Food and Drink | Gallery

First look inside The Botanist as manager praises 'buzz' in the town

Charlotte Moore

Author Picture Icon
A driver in Ipswich was detained following a pursuit after being caught not wearing a seatbelt

Suffolk Constabulary

Driver arrested after police pursuit in Ipswich

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
This Ipswich property has been placed on the market with a £1.25million price tag

See inside 'impressive' £1.25m Ipswich home close to Christchurch Park

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Jennifer Baker died following a collision in Barham on Friday, October 23 2020

Ipswich Crown Court

Drink-driver admits causing death of Suffolk woman in crash

Jane Hunt

person