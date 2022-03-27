News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Housing

Extension proposed for Suffolk Probation Service rehabilitation facility

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Moore

Published: 1:00 PM March 27, 2022
Satellite image of Suffolk Probation Services rehabilitation facility in Ipswich

The outhouses, including old pool hall and stable buildings, could be demolished in new plans - Credit: Google Maps

Plans to build an 11-bedroom extension at a premises managed by the National Probation Service (NPS) have been submitted to the council. 

The Cottage, which is an Approved Premises facility that aids rehabilitation and resettlement of offenders during their early months back in the community, is seeking permission to demolish outhouses in the rear garden and build a two-storey residential block to create more accommodation. 

Currently the facility has 14 bedrooms, providing accommodation for up to 15 male offenders, and this capacity is proposed to be increased to add 11 new ensuite bedrooms. 

The existing pool room and stable outbuildings will be replaced by the proposed building, which would have a resident's lounge, laundry facility and reception area as well as the sleeping spaces. 

There is a national need for additional places at facilities like The Cottage, and this extension attempts to meet a ministerial commitment made in 2019 for 200 more spaces across the country. 

The Cottage has been operating as an Approved Premises since the early 1970s "without serious incident". 

Documents submitted to the council as part of the application process state: "The addition of 11 more bedrooms to a such a well-established facility ... will not result in any discernible difference to the way that the AP currently operates within the local area and interfaces with the local community." 

Most Read

  1. 1 First look at new St Nicholas Street restaurant La Cueva
  2. 2 14 fire crews tackle blaze at manor house in Suffolk village
  3. 3 Ipswich pre-school's Ofsted rating downgraded after inspection
  1. 4 Plans revealed for 60 flats in former Woolworths building
  2. 5 Revealed: The happiest and unhappiest places to live in Suffolk
  3. 6 Matchday Recap: Town take the points on Mariner Day
  4. 7 'Concern' as Covid cases at Ipswich and Colchester hospitals almost double
  5. 8 8 beer gardens that are perfect for a sunny day in Ipswich
  6. 9 Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals locked up this week
  7. 10 'Potentially a powerful football club' - McKenna on Plymouth win

Pre-application advice was sought from the council in September 2021, with two meetings that resulted in the design of the building being changed. 

Although it is still two-storey in some parts, it is mostly one-storey, and better reflects nearby properties. 

The application was validated on March 23, with standard consultations taken until April 13.

Planning and Development
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

A 16-year-old boy has been seriously injured by a bladed weapon after an assault in Ipswich

Suffolk Live News

Boy, 16, seriously hurt by knifeman in ski mask in Ipswich

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Kieron Dyer pictured ahead of the game against Bristol Rovers.

Interview

Kieron Dyer: Why I quit Ipswich Town U23s job

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Terry Read drove at speeds of up to 120 mph along the A14 and A12 during an hour-long 55-mile police chase.

Ipswich Crown Court

Driving ban for man who led police on 55 mile chase at 120mph

Jane Hunt

person
Gas ring

Ipswich Borough Council

Ipswich council set to pay energy bill rebate

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon