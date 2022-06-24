Plans for flats in former Ipswich pub progress

Plans have been submitted to turn the Golden Ship Inn, on cliff road into flats - Credit: Google Maps

Progress has been made on plans to convert a former Ipswich pub and Chinese restaurant into four new homes.

Plans were submitted to Ipswich Borough Council last year to build flats in place of the Golden Ship on Cliff Road.

The building has been vacant since the restaurant close in 2018, and was previously known as The Ship Launch when operating as a pub.

It was originally proposed to create five homes, but Ipswich-based developers Keltik Solutions Ltd revised this after concerns were raised that this would be an excessive number of small units within the retained building.

The proposed four dwellings will each have two bedrooms, and be laid out across two floors.

Ipswich Borough Council accepted these plans, subject to conditions, three of which have now been responded to.

A construction management plan has been submitted, which shows that works will be carried out from 8am to 6pm during the week, and from 8am to 1pm on Saturdays.

Measures will be taken to limit the noise of construction for neighbours, including the use of low-noise controlled machinery and equipment and silencers fitted to air exhausts and blowing nozzles.

Details of external facing materials have also been submitted, and a site investigation and risk assessment has been carried out, with no further action recommended.

The application is currently pending consideration, and an eight-week target date of August 17 has been given.