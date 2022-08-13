Homes proposed for two sites at Purdis Farm

Ten new homes could be built at Purdis Farm on the edge of Ipswich on two separate sites in the village.

Plans have been submitted by Nicholas Homes to East Suffolk Council to demolish the bungalow Pinetrees in Purdis Farm Lane and replace it with four new homes with carports, parking, and access.

The parish council has objected to the proposal because it feels the development on the third-of-an-acre site will not fit in with the character of the existing properties, both in Purdis Farm Lane and Beechwood Drive, and will result in a "major change to the existing street scene".

Hoopers, on behalf of Nicholas Homes, said there were "no adverse effects that would outweigh the benefits of the proposed development" and the plans had been "revised significantly" to address concerns of the planners and residents.

Meanwhile, detailed permission is being sought for six homes on 1.7 acres of land in Purdis Avenue. Documents submitted to the council by Hills Building Group say the design of the homes seeks to preserve the character of the area and complement existing properties.







