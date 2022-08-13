News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Housing

Homes proposed for two sites at Purdis Farm

Author Picture Icon

Richard Cornwell

Published: 1:21 PM August 13, 2022
Build more homes to fix the housing crisis, says columnist Angus Williams.

Purdis Farm could see 10 new homes built if East Suffolk Council approves plans. Stock photo - Credit: PA

Ten new homes could be built at Purdis Farm on the edge of Ipswich on two separate sites in the village.

Plans have been submitted by Nicholas Homes to East Suffolk Council to demolish the bungalow Pinetrees in Purdis Farm Lane and replace it with four new homes with carports, parking, and access.

The parish council has objected to the proposal because it feels the development on the third-of-an-acre site will not fit in with the character of the existing properties, both in Purdis Farm Lane and Beechwood Drive, and will result in a "major change to the existing street scene".

Hoopers, on behalf of Nicholas Homes, said there were "no adverse effects that would outweigh the benefits of the proposed development" and the plans had been "revised significantly" to address concerns of the planners and residents.

Meanwhile, detailed permission is being sought for six homes on 1.7 acres of land in Purdis Avenue. Documents submitted to the council by Hills Building Group say the design of the homes seeks to preserve the character of the area and complement existing properties.



East Suffolk Council
Housing News
Planning and Development
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

A teenage girl was sexually assaulted near Ipswich town centre on Sunday

Suffolk Constabulary

Teenager sexually assaulted and then robbed in Ipswich

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
A number of travellers have pitched up at Chantry Park

Suffolk Live News

Travellers pitch up in one of Ipswich's busiest parks

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Six teenagers have been arrested at a park in Ipswich

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Two knives found in Ipswich park after six teenagers arrested

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Fire at Rushmere Heath golf course PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Suffolk Live News | Gallery

GALLERY: Photos show devastating aftermath of huge fire near Ipswich

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon