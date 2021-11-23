Rope Walk social club demolition begins to make way for 12 townhouses

The former county council social club in Rope Walk, Ipswich, which is to be demolished and replaced with new homes. - Credit: Archant

Demolition works are underway at the site of a former social club in Rope Walk.

Approval to build 12 townhouses, two flats and four offices at the derelict site was given in 2017, with the construction management signed off by Ipswich Borough Council this summer.

The Rope Walk venue has been out of use for years - it was used as a student union bar for New Suffolk College when the county council moved in 2004, but fell into disrepair when vacated.

Residents have described the current building as an "eyesore", with flytipping and squatters reported at the site.

But this new development will bring a mix of residential and office space to Rope Walk - and a council spokesperson confirmed that demolition works are "currently underway".

Of the new townhouses, there will be six two-bedroom properties, five three-bedroom homes and one four-bed property.

According to plans submitted by the construction company, PAF Project Management and Building Services, demolition was meant to begin in August and be complete within four weeks, but works are behind the planned schedule.