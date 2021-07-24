Gallery
See inside 5 of the most expensive dream homes in Ipswich
- Credit: Peter Lambert
These five gorgeous Ipswich homes could be yours - if you have up to £1.5million to spend.
Take a look inside these dream homes, which are among the top-priced properties currently on the market around the town.
Rushmere Lodge
Rushmere Lodge, a stunning seven-bedroom period house, is on the market with Savills for £1.5million. It is in Rushmere St Andrew, on the outskirts of Ipswich.
The house has more than five acres of grounds, including a paddock, hard tennis court and triple garage.
Inside, it has 6,850 sq ft of spacious and light-filled accommodation, including a reception hall, study, large dining room, a fully fitted kitchen/breakfast room and sitting/cinema room. There are also two bathrooms and two shower rooms.
For full details, contact Savills in Ipswich on 01473 234800.
Foxhall Road
Most Read
- 1 Audi left wrecked after late-night crash in Ipswich
- 2 Woman 'alarmed and distressed' after verbal abuse in Ipswich
- 3 Did you hear the loud 'bang' coming from Ipswich park?
- 4 Man who controlled Ipswich drug line jailed for five years
- 5 Matchday Live: Zaha puts Palace ahead from the spot
- 6 Work to start on 150 new Ipswich council homes next year
- 7 New homes and dormitory block planned for Ipswich school site
- 8 Burglary at O2 store in Ipswich town centre
- 9 Restraining order for venue boss who intimidated council leader's daughter
- 10 Bin lorry driver ran over colleague's leg in Kesgrave
This spacious five-bedroom home off Foxhall Road, on the edge of Ipswich, is for sale from Jackson-Stops, with a guide price of £1.4million.
With seven acres of grounds, including a swimming pool and tennis court, the property partly dates back to the 1930s, with more recent additions.
It offers 3,446 sq ft of living space, and has two reception rooms, study, utility room and boot room, as well as two bathrooms.
It also borders the 14th hole of the neighbouring Ipswich Golf Club.
For more details, contact Jackson-Stops in Ipswich on 01473 870071.
Vermont Crescent
There is a guide price of £975,000 for this five-bedroom home, which is on the market with Fine & Country. It is located in Vermont Crescent, Ipswich, close to Christchurch Park.
Its impressive features include a sunroom, outdoor fireplace and outbuilding with a drinks bar and entertaining area.
The downstairs accommodation includes a reception hall, study, dining room, downstairs cloakroom, sitting room, utility room and kitchen.
The first floor has an en-suite master bedroom as well as two more bedrooms with a Jack and Jill bathroom, while there are two more bedrooms and a shower room on the second floor.
For more details, call Fine & Country on 01473 289700.
Rushmere Road
Set back from Rushmere Road, this individual five-bedroom house is a Fenn Wright Signature property, with a guide price of £775,000.
It has an 80ft south-facing garden, and has been extended, offering around 2,250 sq.ft. of accommodation.
The house has three reception rooms and a spacious kitchen/diner with utility area, and the master bedroom is en-suite, while there is also a shower room.
For more details, contact Fenn Wright on 01473 232700.
Henley Road
Another of the most upmarket properties in Ipswich currently for sale is this home in Henley Road, available from Fine & Country with a guide price of £800,000.
Toll Gate Cottage is a very spacious five-bedroom house with a private gated entrance, and several balconies offering views of the surrounding countryside.
The house has an unusual layout, with private wings dedicated to separate bedrooms, and the accommodation also includes five bathrooms.
For full details, call Fine & Country on 01473 289700.