Published: 4:30 PM July 24, 2021

Rushmere Lodge in Rushmere St Andrew is on the market with Savills, with a guide price of £1.5million - Credit: Peter Lambert

These five gorgeous Ipswich homes could be yours - if you have up to £1.5million to spend.

Take a look inside these dream homes, which are among the top-priced properties currently on the market around the town.



Rushmere Lodge

An interior view of Rushmere Lodge, which is on the market with Savills for £1.5million - Credit: Peter Lambert

Rushmere Lodge, a stunning seven-bedroom period house, is on the market with Savills for £1.5million. It is in Rushmere St Andrew, on the outskirts of Ipswich.

The house has more than five acres of grounds, including a paddock, hard tennis court and triple garage.

One of the spacious interiors of Rushmere Lodge, being marketed by Savills with a guide price of £1.5million - Credit: Peter Lambert

Inside, it has 6,850 sq ft of spacious and light-filled accommodation, including a reception hall, study, large dining room, a fully fitted kitchen/breakfast room and sitting/cinema room. There are also two bathrooms and two shower rooms.

For full details, contact Savills in Ipswich on 01473 234800.

Foxhall Road

This 1.4m property off Foxhall Road, Ipswich, is for sale - Credit: Jackson-Stops

This spacious five-bedroom home off Foxhall Road, on the edge of Ipswich, is for sale from Jackson-Stops, with a guide price of £1.4million.

With seven acres of grounds, including a swimming pool and tennis court, the property partly dates back to the 1930s, with more recent additions.

Inside this Â£1.4m property for sale on Foxhall Road, Ipswich - Credit: Jackson-Stops

It offers 3,446 sq ft of living space, and has two reception rooms, study, utility room and boot room, as well as two bathrooms.

The open-plan living area is very much the hub of the home, featuring a kitchen space with central breakfast bar as well as a living and dining area - Credit: Jackson-Stops

It also borders the 14th hole of the neighbouring Ipswich Golf Club.

For more details, contact Jackson-Stops in Ipswich on 01473 870071.

Vermont Crescent

This home in Vermont Crescent, Ipswich, is on the market with Fine & Country and has a guide price of £975,000 - Credit: David Mortimer

There is a guide price of £975,000 for this five-bedroom home, which is on the market with Fine & Country. It is located in Vermont Crescent, Ipswich, close to Christchurch Park.

Its impressive features include a sunroom, outdoor fireplace and outbuilding with a drinks bar and entertaining area.

An interior at the house in Vermont Crescent, Ipswich, which is on the market with Fine & Country for £975,000 - Credit: David Mortimer

The downstairs accommodation includes a reception hall, study, dining room, downstairs cloakroom, sitting room, utility room and kitchen.

One of the spacious interiors of a house in Vermont Crescent, Ipswich, being marketed by Fine & Country with a guide price of £975,000 - Credit: David Mortimer

The first floor has an en-suite master bedroom as well as two more bedrooms with a Jack and Jill bathroom, while there are two more bedrooms and a shower room on the second floor.

For more details, call Fine & Country on 01473 289700.

Rushmere Road

This home in Rushmere Road, Ipswich, is being offered by Fenn Wright Signature with a guide price of £775,000. - Credit: Steven Geiss/Fenn Wright

Set back from Rushmere Road, this individual five-bedroom house is a Fenn Wright Signature property, with a guide price of £775,000.

The rear garden of the home in Rushmere Road, Ipswich, a Fenn Wright Signature property - Credit: Steven Geiss/Fenn Wright

It has an 80ft south-facing garden, and has been extended, offering around 2,250 sq.ft. of accommodation.

Pne of the interiors of the property in Rushmere Road, Ipswich, on the market for £775,000 - Credit: Steven Geiss/Fenn Wright

The house has three reception rooms and a spacious kitchen/diner with utility area, and the master bedroom is en-suite, while there is also a shower room.

For more details, contact Fenn Wright on 01473 232700.

Henley Road

This home in Henley Road, Ipswich, is on the market with Fine & Country for £800,000 - Credit: David Mortimer

Another of the most upmarket properties in Ipswich currently for sale is this home in Henley Road, available from Fine & Country with a guide price of £800,000.

An interior view of this home in Henley Road, Ipswich, on the market with Fine & Country - Credit: David Mortimer

Toll Gate Cottage is a very spacious five-bedroom house with a private gated entrance, and several balconies offering views of the surrounding countryside.

One of the striking beamed interiors of the property in Henley Road, on the market with Fine & Country - Credit: David Mortimer

The house has an unusual layout, with private wings dedicated to separate bedrooms, and the accommodation also includes five bathrooms.

For full details, call Fine & Country on 01473 289700.