Plans for seven homes on site of 'eyesore' office building submitted

Plans for seven homes on the site of a redundant and "eyesore" office block have been submitted to Babergh District Council.

The project, submitted by Eyton Developments, would see Geest House, on Hadleigh Road, Sproughton, demolished to make way for the new homes.

The scheme is made up of six three-bed and one five-bed homes, and would have associated access and 16 parking spaces for residents and visitors.

The design and access statement for the project, prepared by Last and Tricker Partnership, says: "This development proposes to create a development accessible by all.

"This will be undertaken on the basis that an accessible built environment benefits everyone – whether a person is a wheelchair user, has sensory impairment, is elderly or is a parent with a child in a pushchair.

"The overall design of the dwellings is considered to be of a high standard fronting the existing road.

"The demolition of the existing ‘eyesore office building will be of benefit to all properties surrounding the site."

More information on the plans (DC/22/02023) can be found here.