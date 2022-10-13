No affordable rental properties for Ipswich residents on housing benefits
- Credit: PA/Ipswich Borough Council/Andrew Papworth
Ipswich currently has no affordable rental properties for those on housing benefits, a study has found.
Research conducted in July by The Bureau of Investigative Journalism analysed the details of 160 property listings across the town and compared them to the region's local housing allowance, which calculates the maximum amount of money people can claim on benefits towards housing costs.
Out of the 160 listings, not a single property was affordable for those on universal credit or housing benefits.
The study included every two-bedroom property up for rent at the time - the most common kind of property rented by those on welfare support.
The news comes as the cost-of-living crisis continues to bite and rental prices skyrocket.
Jools Ramsey, chief executive of Ipswich Housing Action Group (ihAg), said the news was "extremely troubling".
"Local people on benefits are now effectively priced out of local accommodation," she added.
Most Read
- 1 Oldest curry house in Ipswich closes and is put up for sale
- 2 Man fined almost £2,000 for dumping rubbish bags in Ipswich woodland
- 3 Burger restaurant in Ipswich shopping centre closes after two years
- 4 20-mile stretch of A14 in Suffolk to close next year as road resurfaced
- 5 Teddy bear headstone placed for Baby S in Ipswich cemetery
- 6 Cash stolen as thieves break into Ipswich home
- 7 Martin Lewis: Should you switch heating on and off, or leave it running?
- 8 Could Suffolk lose its M&S stores as bosses announce closures?
- 9 Delays on A12 and A14 after motorcycle crash outside Ipswich
- 10 WATCH: Suspected drug dealer arrested after warrants conducted in Ipswich
"This forces them to look for alternatives outside of their hometown and further away from the local support networks they already have.
"We know that many people struggle to approach support services for help until their situation is critical and moving to a new area will undoubtedly impact their ability to feel able to ask for support with the impact of the current cost of living crisis.
"This situation also increases the risks of local people becoming homeless, and the pressure on local support services, such as ihAg , in terms of increase in demand for our services."
Councillor Neil MacDonald, Ipswich Borough Council portfolio holder for housing, said the area is facing a "chronic shortage of affordable housing" and has encouraged those in need to use the authority's resources for support.
“Ipswich Borough Council uses the Gateway to Homechoice website to promote our available council housing, where individuals can bid for up to two suitable properties per week. Availability is updated weekly with homes allocated by priority need," he said.
“We work as quickly as possible to see empty properties re-let and are working with developers locally to build more affordable homes to increase availability.
"All council rents are below the LHA (Local Housing Allowance) rate, so provide an affordable option, with private rentals much more expensive."