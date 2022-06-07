Plans for 100-plus homes near Ipswich set for approval

Plans for more than 100 homes in Sproughton look set to be granted planning permission.

The project, submitted by Pigeon Land 2 and The Felix Thornley Cobbold Agricultural Trust, is proposed for over 25 acres of land north of Burstall Lane, Sproughton.

The scheme is made up of 92 homes and 13 self-build plots, with a mix of one-bedroom to four-bedroom properties, as well as 37 affordable homes, and looks set to be granted planning permission at next Wednesday's (June 15) Babergh planning committee.

The plans also include open space with a village wood, as well as land for community use which could be used for local shops or office space.

The design statement for the project, prepared by Turley, says the project will provide "a high-quality, landscape-led scheme which provides significant new green infrastructure opportunities, including a new village wood for the benefit of all residents".

The statement also says the scheme would include a "significant package" of highway infrastructure improvements to include a new spine road and junctions to divert traffic away from the currently sub-standard Wild Man junction.

There would also be Improved public transport facilities, new traffic calming features to help manage the speed of vehicles through the village, and financial contributions to a wider package of transport infrastructure improvements are also offered.

The scheme has been in front of the committee before, but issues around legal agreements between developers and councils over the impact on communities meant that the plans needed to come back with the issues resolved.

However, the project has been met with some concern, with over 300 objections lodged against the scheme.

Councillor Zac Norman is concerned that the plans, alongside other proposals to the east side of the Gipping Valley, would cause Sproughton and Bramford to merge into one.

"If this development goes ahead it will include a large amount of Babergh’s housing requirement in one parish. This is entirely unjust and unfair against our small village and facilitates our village being swallowed up by Ipswich.

"The cumulative impact from these developments would be cataclysmic to our village from the destruction of our infrastructure, no allowance for traffic flow, destruction of our Special Landscape Area and views of listed buildings and the local environment." Mr Norman said.



