Green light for plans for 7 homes on site of 'eyesore' office building

Plans for seven homes on the site of an "eyesore" office building in Sproughton have been given the green light.

The project was submitted by Eyton Developments to Babergh District Council and will see Geest House, on Hadleigh Road, Sproughton, demolished to make way for the homes.

The scheme is made up of six three-bed homes and one five-bed home, along with access and 16 parking spaces for residents and visitors.

The design and access statement for the project, prepared by Last and Tricker Partnership, says: "This development proposes to create a development accessible by all.

"This will be undertaken on the basis that an accessible built environment benefits everyone – whether a person is a wheelchair user, has sensory impairment, is elderly or is a parent with a child in a pushchair.

"The demolition of the existing eyesore office building will be of benefit to all properties surrounding the site."