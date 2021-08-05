Central Ipswich office tower could be converted into more than 100 flats

Published: 5:30 AM August 5, 2021

The 11-storey St Clare House in Princes Road, Ipswich, which could become flats - Credit: David Mortimer

An 11-storey office block in Ipswich could be converted into more than 100 flats should developers be granted permission by Ipswich Borough Council.

An application has been submitted to the council's planning office to convert St Clare House, in Princes Street, into a mix of 111 apartments.

The apartments would be split between studios, one-beds and two-beds – with the studio flats having shower rooms, while the larger flats would have a full bathroom.

The flats would occupy every floor upward from the upper ground floor, while the lower mezzanine would be designated for ancillary space.

No changes would be made to the elevations of the building as part of the plans.

The building is currently on the market with agents Savills - Credit: David Mortimer

You may also want to watch:

The development would be "car-free", meaning there would be no parking provision for residents – although four visitor and three disabled spaces are included.

The building, constructed in the 1960s and refurbished in the 1980s, remains on the market through estate agents Savills – having been put up for sale earlier this year.

It was previously used in part by HMRC, who vacated the building earlier this year.

The chance of the building being developed into flats was mentioned when it went up for sale, with architects Church Lukas having designed plans on how the build could be redeveloped.

It has been said, however,that the building's current owner would be interested in a lease back of the first three floors of the building.

Speaking when the building went up for sale, Savills agent Thomas Higgins said: “Built in the 1960s and refurbished in the 1980s, the offices occupy a prime location within walking distance of the railway station and the town centre.

"It is an exciting opportunity for someone to breathe new life into what is a prominent building in an important area of Ipswich."

The plans would tie in with the push to create the UK's first "connected town", which looks to introduce new services and housing provision in the centre of Ipswich.

That moves come as BIDs (business improvement districts) have accepted that the future of town centres rely less on the retail sector.

The developers behind the plans were approached for comment.