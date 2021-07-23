New homes and dormitory block planned for Ipswich school site

Published: 5:04 PM July 23, 2021

Goldrood House at St Joseph's College would be converted into a house and flats - Credit: Google Maps

More than 50 homes could be built on part of the St Joseph's College site in Ipswich as it looks to fund a new dormitory building.

The independent school has applied for planning permission to build four blocks of housing west of its Goldrood House building, while a fifth block would be built after the demolition of the existing Mews boarding accommodation block.

Access to the site would be via a new road from Birkfield Drive, with a footpath also planned to connect the existing preparatory school to Emmanuel Close.

Birkfield House at St Joseph's College would not be affected by the development - Credit: Archant

The development would be made up of terraced and detached houses and flats, 35 of which would be new build properties while the remaining 16 would be from converting existing buildings on site.

The Goldrood House building, which is Grade II listed, would be converted into 11 of those flats, alongside a five-bedroom house using its existing billiards room and first floor bedrooms.

The existing Goldrood Lodge, used as a staff house, would not be developed.

None of the homes would be allocated for affordable housing, with planners saying a viability assessment confirmed the development cannot support the provision of affordable housing.

The new boarding house would provide accommodation for 143 students and on-site staff. Currently, the school only has space for 105 boarders across Goldrood and the Mews.

Goldrood House, built in 1811 by Samuel Alexander, painted here by his daughter Mary Ann in the 19th century - Credit: Archant

The move to build and convert existing areas into housing comes as a way to generate funds to support the construction of the new boarding house and staff units, said planners.

It is hoped increasing the number of boarding students will in turn benefit the local economy, bringing more money to spend in local stores and services.

Some buildings on site will be demolished to accommodate the development, including the timber orangery on the side of the listed Goldrood House, the 20th-century boarding block and the Mews Cottages.

Removing the orangery would help to restore its original facade, with architects arguing it is "vital" to maintain a "clear story" of its architectural features as one of Belstead Road's last remaining manor houses.

The plans are pending consideration by Ipswich Borough Council's planning committee.

St Joseph's College was approached for comment.