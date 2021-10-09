News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Vacant nursing home with 'stunning' seaside views up for sale for £1.9m

Matthew Earth

Published: 11:50 AM October 9, 2021   
St Mary's Nursing Home in Felixstowe has permission to be converted into housing

St Mary's Nursing Home in Felixstowe has planning permission to be converted into housing

A former Felixstowe care home with planning permission to be converted into apartments and houses has hit the market for £1.9million.

St Mary's Nursing Home, a redundant 36-bedroom three-storey Victorian property on the seafront, is being marketed by estate agent Fenn Wright.

The home is one of the most imposing on Felixstowe seafront

The home is one of the most imposing on Felixstowe seafront

Planning permission was granted by East Suffolk Council earlier this year to partly demolish the building to make way for six seaview apartments and three houses.

The developers had initially hoped to build four houses as part of the conversion, but the plans were altered.

The home was formerly used by Barnado's before taking its current name in 1996

The home was formerly used by Barnado's before taking its current name in 1996

St Mary's Nursing Home dates back to at least the late 1870s, when it was known as Harland House, and was Barnardo's children's home from the 1920s.

The Undercliff Road East property dates back to the 1870s

The Undercliff Road East property dates back to the 1870s

It took the St Mary's name in 1996, but it was deemed unviable as it was only half-occupied at the time of closure.

In its listing, Fenn Wright says the flats that would be built in the conversion would offer "stunning" views of the sea at Felixstowe.

East Suffolk Council granted permission to convert the home earlier this year

East Suffolk Council granted permission to convert the home earlier this year

Fenn Wright is asking for all offers for the property to be received by November 5.

