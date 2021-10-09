Gallery
Vacant nursing home with 'stunning' seaside views up for sale for £1.9m
A former Felixstowe care home with planning permission to be converted into apartments and houses has hit the market for £1.9million.
St Mary's Nursing Home, a redundant 36-bedroom three-storey Victorian property on the seafront, is being marketed by estate agent Fenn Wright.
Planning permission was granted by East Suffolk Council earlier this year to partly demolish the building to make way for six seaview apartments and three houses.
The developers had initially hoped to build four houses as part of the conversion, but the plans were altered.
St Mary's Nursing Home dates back to at least the late 1870s, when it was known as Harland House, and was Barnardo's children's home from the 1920s.
It took the St Mary's name in 1996, but it was deemed unviable as it was only half-occupied at the time of closure.
In its listing, Fenn Wright says the flats that would be built in the conversion would offer "stunning" views of the sea at Felixstowe.
Fenn Wright is asking for all offers for the property to be received by November 5.
