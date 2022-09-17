Further details of Defiance pub flats revealed

The site of the former Defiance Inn pub in Stoke Street, Ipswich. - Credit: SIMON PARKER

Further details have emerged about the proposed two flats and house of multiple occupation at the former Defiance Inn on Stoke Street.

The pub has been closed since 1996, and since then, there have been a number of proposals to redevelop the site.

This current proposal relates to plans submitted in 2019, which sought permission to demolish an extension at 22 Stoke Street, single-storey additions to the former Defiance pub, and a “re-ordering” of the building to create two new flats.

Now, plans have been submitted which give an indication of what the proposed two flats and house share at the rear of the building, at 14 Stoke Street, could be like.

One of the flats would have a bedroom and bathroom on the first floor, and then a kitchen dining and living area located in the basement.

The HMO would have four bedrooms on the first floor, which would all be complete with an ensuite bathroom. The kitchen area would be located downstairs on the ground floor.

Meanwhile, the second flat would occupy the second floor. This flat would have two bedrooms, a bathroom, a kitchen, living and dining area, and an amenity space.

In December 2021, similar plans were submitted for two flats at the site, and a five-bedroom HMO. However, these plans were withdrawn.

Further plans to erect two tower blocks on land behind the former Defiance pub are also pending consideration. These blocks would bring a total of 29 new homes to Stoke Street.

These plans were approved by Ipswich Borough Council subject to conditions, one of which being that a programme of archaeological work must be carried out.

An archaeological evaluation received by the council indicated that two trenches are expected to be dug “as close to the Stoke Street frontage as is practical,” although no date was given as to when this might be.

The first would contain 18 two-bedroom flats, while the second would contain three two-bedroom flats, four one-bedrooms and four studio apartments.

The application form indicates that all three homes would be market housing.

Ipswich Borough Council will make its decision in due course, with an eight-week target date for a decision set for November 8.