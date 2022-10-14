Success for microhomes giving homeless a second chance

Cllr Neil MacDonald (left) has hailed Microhomes a "success" a year on from its opening. Picture: Cllr Neil MacDonald and Cllr Christine Shaw - Credit: Ipswich Borough Council

A temporary housing project for Ipswich's rough sleepers has been hailed as a "success" a year on from its opening.

The 'Microhomes' are made up of eight units created by Ipswich Borough Council on Armitage Place and are designed for single people who have been living in emergency accommodation.

In 12 months, seven out of the 13 tenants living in one of the spaces have moved into their own accommodation.

"It has been a real success so far," said Cllr Neil MacDonald, Ipswich Borough Council Portfolio Holder for Housing.

"The majority of people who have used the Microhomes have been rehoused in some way."

Each unit includes a sleeping area, kitchen and living room, alongside a shower and a toilet - Credit: Ipswich Borough Council

Tenants are allowed to remain in a unit for up to two years.

Each space includes a sleeping area, kitchen and living room, alongside a shower and a toilet.

White goods and items such as cutlery, plates and bed linen are also provided.

The process of moving into one of the units starts with rough sleepers being found on the streets by outreach workers.

They will then be referred onto short-term emergency provision where they will typically spend up to four weeks.

During that period, plans will be drawn up for them to move in and, if Microhomes are full, they will be offered alternatives such as accommodation in a hostel.

In a bid to reach residents how to manage their money and prepare them for moving into their own property, tenants are expected to pay for food, rent and bills.

"Each person will receive benefits of some kind," said Cllr MacDonald.

"An important part of managing their own tenancy after moving on is living within their means.

"So we're very keen to encourage this at Microhomes."

Tenants are also provided training to boost employability skills, while a number of them volunteer with local projects - Credit: Ipswich Borough Council

A support worker is also available to ensure residents are "not just left on their own".

Tenants are also provided training to boost employability skills, while a number of them volunteer with local projects.

"At this instant, the borough council has no plans to build more units," said Cllr MacDonald.

"But it would be good to do so because they are so successful.

"From the figures available to us, we can see that it's working well.

"And most importantly, it's giving people in a very difficult set of circumstances another chance."