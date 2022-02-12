Revealed: The most and least expensive places to buy a home in Suffolk

The cheapest and most expensive places to buy a home in Suffolk have been revealed in a study of HM Land Registry data - Credit: PA

Seven of the 10 cheapest places to buy a home in Suffolk are in Ipswich, a new study has suggested.

Analysis of the sale prices for homes in all IP postcodes over the past five years shows that the cheapest place to buy a home in the county is a retirement complex called Bosmere Court in Needham Market.

The HM Land Registry study, which was conducted by Property Solvers, found that properties sold in the complex had an average price of £63,458 since 2016.

The second cheapest place to buy a property is also a retirement complex: Sycamore House off Spring Road in Ipswich.

There a property would set you back an average of £65,400.

Meanwhile a home in Clarkson Street, Ipswich costs around £66,750.

Or in Norwich Road, a home can be purchased for £76,510.

Outside of the county town, property prices are cheap in Oak Close, Fornham St Martin near Bury St Edmunds or Avocet Mews in Rendlesham.

At the other end of the scale, four of the 10 most expensive places to buy a home in Suffolk are in Aldeburgh.

A home on Saxmundham Road, the most expensive street to buy a property on in the county according to the study, will set the buyer back more than £2million.

Just one road in Walberswick, the county's most expensive village, makes the list.

