Hopes pod-style homes could reduce homelessness in Ipswich

Suffolk Emmaus has hopes of building two temporary homes on land behind 175 Felixstowe Road. - Credit: Google Maps

A charity is planning to build modular units in east Ipswich in a bid to break the cycle of homelessness.

An application to construct two modular units on land at the back of 175 Felixstowe Road has been submitted to Ipswich Borough Council by Suffolk Emmaus.

Each modular unit is a temporary home, with space for a bedroom, bathroom and living area. It can be occupied for a maximum of two years by a vulnerable person at risk of homelessness.

The two proposed units would be built on land which used to be the garden of the Royal Oak Pub.

“It was very much through the inspiration of Ipswich Borough Council,” explained CEO Claire Staddon. The council had previously approved plans to build eight pod-style homes on land off Whitton Church Lane in March.

Claire believes that having this option could provide a stepping stone to people who are just starting to regain their independence.

“Moving jobs and moving home are two of the most stressful things you can do, and trying to put those two things together is not always a recipe for success for many people,” she explained.

“So, we hope this could be a fantastic way of giving people a chance to stand on their own two feet, getting themselves past the probation period of their job.

“Then, we can start helping them look for private rent, and then to move on successfully into the rest of their lives.”

Claire said that Emmaus Suffolk have applied to build just two units, and have no immediate plans to seek to build more in Ipswich.

“This is very much a pilot offer. We need to take this one step at a time to see what really works for the people that need it,” she explained.

If this pilot scheme is successful, Suffolk Emmaus would instead look to install modular units in other areas of Suffolk.

“We would be looking at how we can increase our offer to other parts of the county that need that holistic approach to vulnerability,” Claire said.

She said the units would not be viewable from the street or overlook any residential homes, and that funding would be given by East of England homelessness charity, Hopestead.

“It will be a very discreet space,” said Claire. “It puts no one at risk, and hopefully puts people on the path to success.”