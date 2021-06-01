Plans for 750 new Ipswich homes lodged by developers

Published: 5:21 PM June 1, 2021

Land off London Road which could be developed in Wolsey Grange Two - Credit: Google Maps

Major plans for 750 new homes on the western edge of Ipswich have been lodged by developers.

Taylor Wimpey submitted an outline planning application to Babergh District Council for 750 homes to be built on both sides of Hadleigh Road in Ipswich, close to Chantry Park.

The mammoth development is earmarked on four parcels of land, and will be the second phase of the Wolsey Grange development.

A CGI indicative image of what the Wolsey Grange Two development could look like in Ipswich - Credit: Taylor Wimpey

Work to build 445 homes in phase one has already begun behind the Holiday Inn.

The firm says it is planning 35% affordable homes, a mix of housing types, new pedestrian and cycle routes and land for a new primary school.

You may also want to watch:

It is likely to go before planning committee later this year.

The firm said Wolsey Grange Two will be delivered in five phases.

Land off Hadleigh Road, Ipswich, which could be developed for Wolsey Grange Two - Credit: Google Maps

Taylor Wimpey in its application said: "The development at Wolsey Grange Two will provide for much needed local housing needs and will include up to 750 new homes including market and affordable homes designed as a natural extension of Ipswich.

"The masterplan has evolved placing particular regard to the sensitive ecological, heritage and landscape features within and around the site.

"The new community at Wolsey Grange Two will grow over time to create three distinct neighbourhoods with the Green Valley Park becoming the unifying element of the place."

The application said the area will be "lively and fun" and "respects and integrates heritage and landscape features and wildlife habitats".

A spokeswoman added: “This outline planning application has been submitted to Babergh and Mid Suffolk District Council following a series of pre-application discussions with the local planning authority and key stakeholders, in addition to a public consultation with various local consultees and residents.

“We are thankful to everyone who has been involved in this submission, including members of the local community who shared their feedback on our detailed proposals. We look forward to the decision from Babergh and Mid Suffolk District Council, which is expected later in 2021.”

Belstead Brook Suffolk County councillor Christopher Hudson - Credit: Simon Lee

Suffolk county councillor for the area, Christopher Hudson, said: "There has been quite a lot of impact in the first 300 homes, and I think people will be very concerned that there is quite a lot of housing.

"I just worry about the infrastructure, if we can deal with it - the roads, sewage, schooling and I am always concerned about the pressure on the NHS because it is always a balance.

"People want housing but if we have got another 750 houses planned you are going to need a lot more infrastructure, and we need assurances that will be in place."