'League of their own' - MP's Light Up Ipswich competition winners announced
- Credit: Tom Hunt
A Christmas lover who spent five weeks putting up her crystal palace inspired light display has taken first place in this year's Light Up Ipswich competition.
Ipswich MP Tom Hunt returned with the festive competition for the second year running to choose this year's best lit house and street after receiving hundreds of light entries.
Winning the best house competition was Fletcher Road resident Jackie Orton, who needed scaffolding to create her lights display.
Using new and decorations she has collected since she was 14, the winner improved on last year's performance.
Mrs Orton, who began putting up her display in November, said: "It's my favorite time of the year. My favourite bit of Christmas is the decorating. I want to go bigger all the time. I didn't think I was going to win there are lots of other brilliant houses."
Mr Hunt said: "Jackie Orton has done an incredible job putting up wonderful Christmas lights, going bigger and better after her 3rd place last year.
"Not only has she been up the scaffolding herself to deck out the house, but she has done it all for charity too! Lovely to see the enthusiasm and effort that has gone into decorating for Christmas here.”
The MP named his second and third choice in Elvedon Close and Churchhill Avenue respectively.
It was not just individual efforts recognised but whole communities with the MP visiting a number of roads "in a league of their own" when it came to Christmas light displays.
The fiercely contested title saw Elvedon Close pip Radcliff Drive to the title.
Mr Hunt said: “It was very difficult to pick the best road in Ipswich this year for the Christmas lights competition. So many strong contenders. It seems Radcliffe Drive and Elvedon Close are in a league of their own in terms of exceptional Christmas lights displays.”
With Elvedon Close named best road, Radcliffe Drive took second and Foxley Close was awarded third place.
Tom Hunt said that Foxley Close is “A very small close but very beautiful. Definitely worth a visit.”
The competition had more than 70 entries in 2020.
The MP commended the work of the Belstead Arms and the Golden Hind for their festive efforts.
He added: “I had great fun driving about Town seeing all the great lights and soaking up all the festive spirit. It’s great to see so many houses participating and illuminating their neighbourhoods.
"Walking or driving around at night is very cheerful with so many lights up to see.”