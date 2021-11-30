Ipswich MP Tom Hunt has raised the issue of people in Waterfront flats with Grenfell-style cladding in the Commons.

However, a cladding campaigner said Communities Secretary Michael Gove's replies were not reassuring - and called for urgent help for all leaseholders.

In a question to Communities Secretary Michael Gove, Mr Hunt told of the plight of people in St Francis Tower who are living behind vinyl wrapping.

His question followed news that work to replace cladding at the Orwell Quay complex has been delayed until the new year, as funding is finalised.

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt raised the issue of St Francis Tower residents in the Commons - Credit: Archant

Mr Hunt said: "I very much welcome the fact that a number of properties in Ipswich have been successful through the Building Safety Fund, but I am slightly concerned about the conditions that many people renting in flats are having to live through as this work is carried out.

"Yes, the work needs to be carried out quickly, but, in one case, residents are being expected to live for 12 months behind shrinkwrap, with no natural light whatsoever."

Mr Hunt asked Mr Gove if he agreed there was a "need to balance the need to do this work quickly, so buildings are safe, but also take into account the mental health and wellbeing of residents who are expected to live in a property whilst the work is taking place."

Mr Gove said this was a very good point. He said that, for social tenants, the forthcoming Social Housing Bill would "help to ensure that tenants are treated as they should be". He added the government was also looking at reregulation of the private rented sector.

Other MPs also raised the cladding crisis during questions to Mr Gove, and he said he expected to announce a “series of measures” to bring “some relief” to leaseholders.

In answer to a question from former minister Hilary Benn, Mr Gove said: “I really do have to come back before Christmas with proposals. I cannot promise at this stage it will relieve the burden on every leaseholder of every obligation, but we will do everything we can to help.”

Alex Dickin of the Ipswich Cladiators campaign group - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Alex Dickin, spokesman for the Ipswich Cladiators campaign group, said: "We are thankful to Tom for once again raising this.

"This is happening right now - every day, people are living in these dreadful conditions, so each time it is raised is important to us."

He said the Social Housing Bill would not help residents of St Francis Tower because the flats are privately owned.

Mr Dickin welcomed Mr Gove saying he planned to come back with proposals before Christmas, but said his words sounded as if only some leaseholders would be helped.

"We believe every leaseholder is innocent. Every leaseholder bought their home in good faith, believing it was safe, and they should not have to pay a penny towards the cost of the fire safety work.

"We are calling for a complete proposal that will protect all leaseholders."