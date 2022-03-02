'Not fit for animals': MP talks tough over shrink wrap saga
Ipswich MP Tom Hunt has called shrink-wrapped St Francis Tower a “scar on the town’s skyline”, with tenants living in conditions “not fit for animals”.
In a Westminster Hall debate secured by Mr Hunt on Wednesday, the plight of those living behind the wrap while cladding remediation works are completed was discussed at length in parliament for the first time.
He said leaving tenants without natural light was “morally wrong” – and that by the time the works are scheduled to be finished in December, they will have been trapped behind the material for 18 months.
Speaking to MPs during the debate, he called St Francis Tower a “scar on the town’s skyline".
"I'd feel guilty putting animals in there.
“I see it as a failure on my part."
He added that while he knew remediation works were “vital”, he wanted contractors to use “breathable material”.
Commenting on Orwell Quay, another Ipswich high-rise soon to undergo remediation works, Mr Hunt said he did not want a repeat of St Francis Tower.
“I’ve been told there will be a netting used instead of shrink wrap, but it’s only a slight improvement, and not where we need to be.”
The Ipswich MP reserved special criticism for St Francis Tower’s managing agent, Block Management, and project consultant Oander, accusing them of failing to communicate with tenants in advance of the shrink wrap “appearing almost overnight”, and being difficult to get in touch with since.
“I believe it was the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star’s front pages on this issue which actually brought Block Management to the table”, Mr Hunt said.
BMUK has been approached for comment, as has the boots-on-the-ground contractor responsible for carrying out the works, Guildmore.
Mr Hunt said the government needed to “think ahead” and agreed with the MP for Stevenage, Stephen McPartland, that a remediation work “Code of Practice” should be established for future blocks affected.
Speaking to this newspaper, Mr Hunt said: “It seems all the government thought about was how to fund the works, not what happens while they are actually carried out.”
The minister present, Stuart Andrew MP, said the government would look into the types of wrapping used and was keen to help bring remediation works to a “swift conclusion”.
‘We hope warm words turn into meaningful action’
Alex Dickin, spokesman for Ipswich Cladiators, was commended during the debate by Mr Hunt for devoting so much time and energy into representing the victims of the cladding crisis.
Mr Dickin said: “We support three recommendations made during the debate: a code of practice for remediation works, a digital register for new and remediated buildings and the option for the government to purchase affected properties from leaseholders who want a way out of the crisis.
“I would bite the government's hand off if this became an option.
“Our hope is that warm words from the new housing minister turn into meaningful action.
“St Francis Tower will not be a one-off and other residents across high-rises in Ipswich could be cut off from the outside world as well.”