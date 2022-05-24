Tree works to begin after residents left 'fed up' for two years

Kenneth Bloomfield is concerned about the overgrown trees from Westbourne Academy that are now ruining his fence. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Work to cut back “massive” trees that have caused damage to neighbouring gardens will start after more than two years of discussions.

The trees, which are at the back of Westbourne Academy, in Marlow Road, are on a boundary line and have grown to the extent that branches have broken residents’ fences and touching houses.

Kenneth Bloomfield and his neighbour, Michael Smith, have been trying to rectify the situation with the academy for "the last couple of years".

Mr Bloomfield said: "Nothing has been done for the last two years, we are fed up.

"It looks worse now as the trees are really hanging over our gardens, and they are blocking the sun in our gardens."

The Westbourne resident, who is in his 70s, has said he is tired of sweeping his garden of the leaves that fall from the trees.

Now, Academy Transformation Trust, which look after the grounds of Westbourne Academy, has said they are starting work on May 27.

The broken fence - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Edward Thomas, director of operations, said: "The trees are right on the boundary line and they are massive.

A lot of nesting goes on in the bushes this time of year, so we are really limited with what work we can actually carry out."

The trust will be doing initial, selective parts of the work between May 27 and May 30 due to the nesting.

Kenneth Bloomfield in his neighbour's garden where the trees are also overhanging. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Mr Thomas said: "We want to get rid of the worst overhanging areas to give the residents some rest bite.

"We don't want to go near when it is nesting season, so we are doing as much as we can now, and then we will complete the job in September.

"Any damaged fences we will repair or replace for the residents so we are going to do that.

"They are massive trees, and on our boundary, we can't really just chop them down due to a tree protection order on them.

"But we do have the issue in hand and we are going to resolve it for the residents."