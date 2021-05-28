Work under way on 70 new homes in village

Published: 4:45 PM May 28, 2021

Work is under way on Poppyfield Green at Trimley St Martin - Credit: RICHARD CORNWELL

Work is under way on a project to provide 70 new homes in a village’s main street.

Poppyfield Green is being built by developers Taylor Wimpey in High Road, Trimley St Martin - with a range of homes from two-bed to five-bed.

The scheme is part of plans for more than 600 new properties in the twin Trimley villages but attracted more than 100 objections when first put forward two years ago by Trinity College, Cambridge.

Developers Taylor Wimpey were granted final permission for detailed designs and work needed to provide drainage in January this year.

This month the company has been submitting final details on infrastructure connected to the project and providing construction plans, while contractors have moved on site to install safety fencing and begin levelling areas of the former arable field.

The homes will be built on a six-acre site opposite the Hand in Hand pub and next door to the Trimley Sports and Social Club in High Road, Trimley St Martin.

The site was allocated for housing in the Felixstowe Peninsula Area Action Plan.

East Suffolk Council has approved final details of plans for 70 homes on land in High Road, Trimley St Martin - Credit: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

Taylor Wimpey’s 70-home scheme proposes 23 affordable homes – 17 for rent and six shared ownership – with 30 of the private houses being two-bed or three-bed.

The scheme also features a new village green on High Road with the houses set back.

Taylor Wimpey said: "Poppyfield Green has been thoughtfully designed with green space and is ideal for young families with local schools within easy reach and those looking to join a village with true community spirit."

James Bailey Planning, on behalf of Taylor Wimpey, said Taylor Wimpey had worked hard to seek to provide the necessary market and affordable housing mix and tenure that works for both the council in terms of their policies and local needs, and also in terms of saleability from a national housebuilder perspective.

The company said: “The benefits of the scheme include: delivery of an agreed level of housing, within an agreed sustainable location for Trimley St Martin; a green frontage onto High Road, which will include a village green; improved landscaping and green infrastructure that will add to the setting of this location; and improved bus stop and layby facilities.”