News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Housing

Families reflect on coming together through host appeal

Author Picture Icon

Tom Cann

Published: 6:00 PM August 29, 2022
Ray and Val Shadbolt took in Larysa and Deema from Ukraine three months ago

Ray and Val Shadbolt took in Larysa and Deema from Ukraine three months ago - Credit: Tom Cann

An Ipswich couple has praised the work of a duo helping families fleeing the conflict as they mark three months as a host family.

Like many, Larysa and Deema Khatsianivska said it was dangerous for them to stay in their home in the Zhytomyr region of Ukraine, west of Kyiv.

The couple that stepped forward to host them, Ray and Val Shadbolt, went through a Facebook page called 'Accommodation for Ukraine in Ipswich and surrounding villages.'

This group was founded by Sue Nicol from Capel St Mary and Anna Beznosenko from Kyiv, who work together to make it easier to find hosts and Ukrainians matches

Larysa and Deema have been with the couple for three months arriving in Suffolk on May 28.

Ray said: "For us personally, the process of bringing Larysa and Deema over from Ukraine was very difficult, but it was made so easy by Anna.

Val, Aflie and Ray, from Ipswich, hosted the Ukrainian family after thinking about what they would want for their kids

Val, Aflie and Ray, from Ipswich, hosted the Ukrainian family after thinking about what they would want for their kids - Credit: Tom Cann

"She literally did everything, all the paperwork, all the documentation.

"We would have really struggled and it would have taken ages, but she knew what she was doing and knew her way around it.

Most Read

  1. 1 5 things you used to be able to do in Ipswich - but can't do now
  2. 2 From peanuts to £10m in 2 years: Ipswich man celebrates success
  3. 3 A14 westbound closed after car fire and fuel spillage
  1. 4 Severe delays on A14 and Orwell Bridge after car breaks down
  2. 5 First look inside the newly-designed Lush in Ipswich town centre
  3. 6 How to enjoy 47 days off while using only 19 days of annual leave in 2023
  4. 7 First look at new home near Christchurch Park with £1m price tag
  5. 8 7 roadworks for Suffolk drivers to look out for this week
  6. 9 Funds found to improve congested junction in Whitton and Claydon
  7. 10 Plans revealed for 'adult gaming centre' in town centre

"She was excellent."

Larysa, 40 and her son Deema, eight, left Ukraine three months after the war had started.

She said: "The past six months have not been the best for us.

"I lost my job, and we constantly heard enemy planes flying over us and heard explosions.

"It was dangerous for us to stay there.

"I just want the war to end as soon as possible. I miss my family."

Larysa, 40, and Deema, 8, came over from Ukraine three months ago, and they still have family there

Larysa, 40, and Deema, 8, came over from Ukraine three months ago, and they still have family there - Credit: Tom Cann

Larysa, who has been learning English since arriving in the country, having not spoken a word of it before, says that she talks to her family who are still in the country, every day.

Ray continued to say: "We don't do anything differently now.

"What we wanted to do, was continue with our way of life, and try to integrate them into that.

"Obviously there are differences, there are differences with food, differences with eating times, cultural differences, but we have worked a way around everything and come out the other end and everyone's still smiling."

Deema with Alfie the dog 

Deema with Alfie the dog - Credit: Tom Cann

This week, a representative from Suffolk Refugee Support said Long-term plans are needed from the government for accommodation for Ukrainian refugees, as many approach six months into their stay in the UK.

Support Ukraine
Ipswich News
Suffolk

Don't Miss

The family of a husband and wife who died in a crash in Ipswich have paid tribute to them

Tributes paid to 'devoted' husband and wife who died in crash

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Grand opening of the new shop at Collier and Catchpole. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

New builders' merchant store opens in Wherstead Road

Abygail Fossett

person
Dovile Marozaite, owner of Dress & Impress in St Nicholas Street, Ipswich. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brow

'Vibrant' fashion boutique opens in town centre

Aleksandra Cupriak

person
A driver was arrested in Ipswich today

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Suspected drug driver with baby in back of car arrested in Ipswich

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon