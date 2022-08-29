Families reflect on coming together through host appeal

Ray and Val Shadbolt took in Larysa and Deema from Ukraine three months ago - Credit: Tom Cann

An Ipswich couple has praised the work of a duo helping families fleeing the conflict as they mark three months as a host family.

Like many, Larysa and Deema Khatsianivska said it was dangerous for them to stay in their home in the Zhytomyr region of Ukraine, west of Kyiv.

The couple that stepped forward to host them, Ray and Val Shadbolt, went through a Facebook page called 'Accommodation for Ukraine in Ipswich and surrounding villages.'

This group was founded by Sue Nicol from Capel St Mary and Anna Beznosenko from Kyiv, who work together to make it easier to find hosts and Ukrainians matches.

Larysa and Deema have been with the couple for three months arriving in Suffolk on May 28.

Ray said: "For us personally, the process of bringing Larysa and Deema over from Ukraine was very difficult, but it was made so easy by Anna.

Val, Aflie and Ray, from Ipswich, hosted the Ukrainian family after thinking about what they would want for their kids - Credit: Tom Cann

"She literally did everything, all the paperwork, all the documentation.

"We would have really struggled and it would have taken ages, but she knew what she was doing and knew her way around it.

"She was excellent."

Larysa, 40 and her son Deema, eight, left Ukraine three months after the war had started.

She said: "The past six months have not been the best for us.

"I lost my job, and we constantly heard enemy planes flying over us and heard explosions.

"It was dangerous for us to stay there.

"I just want the war to end as soon as possible. I miss my family."

Larysa, 40, and Deema, 8, came over from Ukraine three months ago, and they still have family there - Credit: Tom Cann

Larysa, who has been learning English since arriving in the country, having not spoken a word of it before, says that she talks to her family who are still in the country, every day.

Ray continued to say: "We don't do anything differently now.

"What we wanted to do, was continue with our way of life, and try to integrate them into that.

"Obviously there are differences, there are differences with food, differences with eating times, cultural differences, but we have worked a way around everything and come out the other end and everyone's still smiling."

Deema with Alfie the dog - Credit: Tom Cann

