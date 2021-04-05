News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News >

Plea to 'fix flooding and traffic plans' before 1,100 new homes built

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 6:30 AM April 5, 2021   
Henley Road signs

New Signs have gone up at Henley Gate on the edge of Ipswich. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Further details of plans to build 1,100 new homes to the north of Ipswich have been revealed. 

Ipswich Borough Council has already given the go-ahead for outline planning permission to developer Crest Nicholson for its Henley Gate site. 

Crest Nicholson has now submitted phase one of its core infrastructure strategy for the garden suburb scheme. 

This will include primary streets, open space, landscaping, drainage, substations, pumping stations and associated works. 

A Crest Nicholson spokesperson has previously said the firm's development will “cement” investment in the area and create significant contributions to local infrastructure while remaining “sensitive” to the local environment.

A 24.5-hectare country park, which is planned to act as a buffer to nearby Westerfield, is set to include footpaths, cycle routes, benches, viewing platforms and “doggy dipping pools”.

But Westerfield Parish Council has said the infrastructure plans for new homes, local centre, country park and new access points do not explain how issues around drainage and traffic will be fixed.

You may also want to watch:

Councillor Peter Miller, chairman of the parish council, explained that drainage remains "a problem" in the area. 

"It's very difficult to understand the flooding situation," Mr Miller said. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Coronavirus 'growth rate' rises in East Anglia
  2. 2 People with these surnames could be sitting on unclaimed estate fortunes
  3. 3 Ipswich teenage singing sensation follows idol Sheeran onto college course
  1. 4 Boris Johnson poised to announce coronavirus certificate scheme
  2. 5 Easter snow and hail showers could last over two days
  3. 6 Armed police called after airgun found during litter pick
  4. 7 Missing 75-year-old found safe and well
  5. 8 Should it be compulsory for schools to fly the Union Jack?
  6. 9 Ipswich family bringing authentic Punjabi flavours from new home takeaway
  7. 10 Matt Hancock summonsed to High Court over shops and pubs reopening

"Our main issue is getting satisfactory drainage in the field.

"Traffic is also a major concern for us, as well as protecting the environment.

"We hope [Crest Nicholson] re-submit their plans."

He added that he agrees with some of the concerns raised by the Northern Fringe Protection Group (NFPG).

The action group urged Ipswich Borough Council to reject the plans, calling them "simply unacceptable".

It wrote: "The general public has also repeatedly submitted their concerns at potential flooding to existing properties from connecting to the Anglian Water combined sewer, yet they continue to be ignored by the council and Crest Nicholson.

Henley Gate is part of 3,500 new homes coming to Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Henley Gate is part of 3,500 new homes coming to Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH - Credit: Archant

"Such concerns were again raised at the recent Crest Nicholson consultation event, but these have been ignored."

To comment on the proposals, click here

Ipswich Borough Council
Planning
Flooding
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A man has died following a crash on the A14 near Coddenham

Man dies after crash on A14 near Coddenham

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
The westbound A14 is closed between Needham Market and Stowmarket

Police close A14 after 'serious' accident

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Keiren outside his shop in Landseer Road, Ipswich

Ipswich barber hoping to make it third time lucky with dream shop

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
The Covid-19 vaccination centre gets up and running at Trinity Park in Ipswich. Margaret Riches gets

Coronavirus

Four Suffolk coronavirus vaccination centres to close from June

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus