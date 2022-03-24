Supported living flats for homeless adults planned on Woodbridge Road

The building at 434 Woodbridge Road is set to become temporary accommodation for homeless adults - Credit: Google Maps

Temporary accommodation for single homeless adults could be developed on Woodbridge Road, after submission of a planning application to turn a residential home into 29 studio flats.

MLX Capital have proposed a change of use of 434 Woodbridge Road, formerly used as The Anchor home for L'Arche Ipswich.

It is planned that the site is developed into 29 self-contained supported living studio flats for single homeless adults to use as temporary accommodation.

Each flat will have private washing and cooking facilities, living, and sleeping space.

Staff accommodation will also be included in the renovation, as will a bin store, smoking shelter and single-storey extension.

Alterations to the building, which is listed as a local building of historic and architectural interest, are described in the documents as "minimal" and constitute "sustainable design".

The service will be managed by the Noble Tree Foundation (NTF), which commissions residential properties across England to provide sustainable long-term accommodation for vulnerable people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.

Residents will be referred by Ipswich Borough Council with the primary objective being to support homeless people to get back on their feet, access the help and advice they need, and move on to their own accommodation within two years.

Staff from NTF will take responsibility for providing a full landlord service, setting rents and service charges, along with assessing the risks and needs of occupiers and assisting with medication needed.

The Homelessness and Rough Sleeping Strategy 2019-2024 states "a key part of preventing homelessness is ensuring that there is access to suitable accommodation within the borough".

This proposal, submitted on March 10, would address this by increasing the supply of accommodation for the homeless in Ipswich.

Neighbour consultations have been sent, with the site notice set to expire on April 18.

The Edwardian house was previously used as a residential home for the elderly and then used as 13 units of supported living accommodation by L'Arche for people with learning difficulties.