Plans submitted for six person house share

Plans have been submitted to turn an Ipswich home into a house of multiple occupation.

Ipswich Borough Council has received an application to convert the residential home in Woodbridge Road.

The application shows that the house has been vacant for more than a year.

It currently has six bedrooms, and the application stated that there would be no need to carry out any building work.

Ipswich Borough Council will decide the fate of the application in due course.

