Plans submitted for six person house share

Abygail Fossett

Published: 6:00 PM September 1, 2022
An application for a licence to convert 172 into a house in multiple occupation has been received by Ipswich Borough Council.

Plans have been submitted to turn an Ipswich home into a house of multiple occupation.

Ipswich Borough Council has received an application to convert the residential home in Woodbridge Road. 

The application shows that the house has been vacant for more than a year.  

It currently has six bedrooms, and the application stated that there would be no need to carry out any building work. 

Ipswich Borough Council will decide the fate of the application in due course.

A recent report found East Anglia had the joint highest increase in house prices over the last three months

Data from the UK Residential Survey from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors showed that 75% of those surveyed had seen an increase in the price of homes – just in the month of July. 



