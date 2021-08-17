News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

The rare pink grasshopper spotted in Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 4:21 PM August 17, 2021   
This pink grasshopper was spotted in Ipswich. 

This pink grasshopper was spotted in Ipswich. - Credit: Marcus Green

A rare pink grasshopper has been spotted in Ipswich. 

Marcus Green, a young 20-year-old photographer, found the unusual find in the Dales area with his mum.  

He said: "My mother found it to start with and we had a google into it as we hadn’t seen a pink one before, then various information about it online showed it was quite a rare one and not often seen so was quite exciting to see some different wildlife in our back garden.

"As we have various insect houses and birdhouses and feeders, it’s always nice when you see something different."

The vivid pink of this Meadow Grasshopper is caused by a genetic mutation known as erythrism, according to Suffolk Wildlife Trust, which affects the production of pigment.

Pink grasshoppers are much more vulnerable to predation than the ordinary leafy green kinds. 
 

You may also want to watch:

Environment News
Pets
Suffolk Live
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Dales Road police cordon

Suffolk Constabulary

Teenage girl sexually assaulted in Ipswich

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Visitors got to have a birds eye view of Clacton on the new observation wheel at the pier. Picture:

Giant Ferris wheel project for resort generates dozens of objections

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Ferodo bridge police cordon

Suffolk Constabulary

Man in hospital following assault near Norwich Road bridge

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
Dog mess found at Orwell Country Park

Environment News

Anger as dog mess bag found on beautiful River Orwell shores

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus