Most East Anglian Tory MPs swing behind Theresa May – but Essex votes could push her out of Downing Street

Waveney MP Peter Aldous is supporting the Prime Minister. Picture: DAVID GARRAD Archant

Suffolk’s Tory MPs look set to vote together to support Theresa May in Wednesday night’s confidence vote on her leadership – but in Essex the picture is somewhat different.

Braintree MP and deputy Tory chairman James Cleverly. Picture: House of Commons Braintree MP and deputy Tory chairman James Cleverly. Picture: House of Commons

Most MPs have been quick to parade their support for the Prime Minister – some on social media and others in direct contact with the media.

Waveney MP Peter Aldous said he would be giving his full support to the Prime Minister – and felt that it was wrong to face a vote like this at such a crucial time for the country.

He said: “I will be supporting her, and I would be absolutely staggered if she failed to get the votes she needs tonight. Obviously the size of the vote will be important but I am confident she will be able to continue with the very important talks and votes over the next few months.”

Suffolk Coastal MP Dr Therese Coffey, Bury MP Jo Churchill, and West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock all tweeted their support for the Prime Minister.

North Essex MP Bernard Jenkin is hoping to see Mrs May replaced as Prime Minister. Picture: Bernard Jenkin North Essex MP Bernard Jenkin is hoping to see Mrs May replaced as Prime Minister. Picture: Bernard Jenkin

Central Suffolk and North Ipswich MP Dr Dan Poulter said the Prime Minister continued to have his support and he would be voting for her in the ballot.

South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge is also expected to support the Prime Minister.

However North Essex MP Bernard Jenkin has said he will be voting against Mrs May – and he is expected to be joined by Maldon MP John Whittingdale in voting against her.

Former cabinet minister and Witham MP Priti Patel, a strong Brexiteer, has still not publicly made any comment on the no confidence motion – but she has been very critical of the Prime Minister’s Brexit deal.

But other Essex MPs who backed Brexit in the referendum two and a half years ago will be supporting the Prime Minister.

Braintree MP and deputy Tory Party chairman James Cleverly was one of the first to Tweet his support for Mrs May, while Colchester MP Will Quince outlined why he would be supporting her in a Facebook post.