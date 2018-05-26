Suffolk star Ed Sheeran tops young musician’s rich list

File photo dated 26/05/18 of Ed Sheeran, who has had a walking tour launched in Ipswich, charting his rise from Suffolk schoolboy to international pop star. PA Wire/PA Images

Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran has topped the Sunday Times Rich List for young musicians for the second year running after reportedly increasing his wealth by £40million.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Nick Corke of Hour Community, who received a donation from Framlingham singer Ed Sheeran Picture: Hour Community Nick Corke of Hour Community, who received a donation from Framlingham singer Ed Sheeran Picture: Hour Community

The 29-year-old, from Framlingham, has been named the richest musician in the UK aged 30 or under according to the list, with his wealth now reaching more than £200m.

The Suffolk singer-songwriter is worth almost £140million more than second placed former One Direction singer Harry Styles, who is reportedly worth £63m.

Sheeran announced a break away from music in December 2019, after marrying long-term partner Cherry Seaborn and finishing his record-breaking Divide Tour, which saw him return to Suffolk and play in front of a packed-out Chantry Park in Ipswich four nights running.

The Ipswich Town fan played to more than seven million fans across 250 shows during the tour, which broke the record previously held by U2.

Also appearing on the list are Dua Lipa and George Ezra, both making their debuts and sharing 11th place with £16m each.

Elsewhere, Stormzy’s wealth reportedly increased by £4m in the last year to £20m, earning him joint ninth place with Rita Ora.

Of all musicians, Sheeran ranked as the joint 10th richest, with Andrew Lloyd Webber and Sir Paul McCartney earning top spot, both worth £800m.

But despite his rise to international stardom, the Shape of You singer still remains firmly in love with Suffolk, having continued to live in the county and visit Portman Road to watch the Tractor Boys.

He has also recently made donations to local Framlingham charity Hour Community group and to help fund a new children’s department at Ipswich Hospital.

Sheeran has also continued to support and showcase Suffolk-based clothing company Hoax, mostly wearing their T-shirts or a football shirt during his performances across the globe.

The announcement follows a difficult few months for the music industry, after the coronavirus pandemic saw tours by acts including The Who and Dua Lipa postponed and festivals such as Glastonbury cancelled.

The full list will be published in the Sunday Times on May 17.