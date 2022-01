Do you know how tall The Mill on Ipswich Waterfront is? - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Ipswich's skyline is dominated by a number of lofty buildings - but do you how tall these structures are?

Buildings such as The Mill on the Waterfront and St Clare House, in St Peter's Street, tower above many of the smaller properties throughout the town.

St Francis Tower, to the right of this image, is among the tallest buildings in Ipswich - Credit: Neil Perry

How tall do you think each of these buildings stand? Test yourself in our quiz to find out.