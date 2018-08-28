Video

WATCH - How to BBQ your bird this Christmas

Prestigious turkey producers KellyBronze have released a video on how to BBQ your turkey. Pictured are Paul and Derek Kelly Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Prestigious Essex Turkey producers KellyBronze have released a video showing aspiring BBQ chefs how to cook their bird on the coals this Christmas.

The family run company based in Danbury have famously supplied 10 Downing Street with their Christmas turkey and often receive ringing endorsements from culinary stars including Delia Smith and Gordon Ramsey.

Last month Paul Kelly, from KellyBronze, said he was “thrilled” to announce that a small batch of his grape-fed Essex turkeys would be on sale in Harrods for the first time this year. It is expected it will be another bumper Christmas for the company.

And offering advice to those opting for a less orthodox cooking experience this year, he said: “Don’t be afraid, it is just a big chicken.”

If your planning on indulging in a KellyBronze for your Christmas dinner this year you can expect a 4kg turkey to set you back over seventy pounds.

Watch the video on how to BBQ a turkey and have a look at this step by step guide. Let us know if you will be giving it a go this Christmas.