WATCH - How to BBQ your bird this Christmas

PUBLISHED: 16:41 09 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:43 09 December 2018

Prestigious turkey producers KellyBronze have released a video on how to BBQ your turkey. Pictured are Paul and Derek Kelly Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Prestigious turkey producers KellyBronze have released a video on how to BBQ your turkey. Pictured are Paul and Derek Kelly Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Prestigious Essex Turkey producers KellyBronze have released a video showing aspiring BBQ chefs how to cook their bird on the coals this Christmas.

The family run company based in Danbury have famously supplied 10 Downing Street with their Christmas turkey and often receive ringing endorsements from culinary stars including Delia Smith and Gordon Ramsey.

Last month Paul Kelly, from KellyBronze, said he was “thrilled” to announce that a small batch of his grape-fed Essex turkeys would be on sale in Harrods for the first time this year. It is expected it will be another bumper Christmas for the company.

And offering advice to those opting for a less orthodox cooking experience this year, he said: “Don’t be afraid, it is just a big chicken.”

If your planning on indulging in a KellyBronze for your Christmas dinner this year you can expect a 4kg turkey to set you back over seventy pounds.

Watch the video on how to BBQ a turkey and have a look at this step by step guide. Let us know if you will be giving it a go this Christmas.

Christmas crowds enjoy Ipswich park’s festive fayre

16:01 Tom Potter
Holywells Park Christmas Fayre Picture: CHARLOTTE HILLS

Festive spirit was in rich supply as an Ipswich park hosted unique handmade gifts and produce for its annual Christmas Fayre.

133 vehicles seized by police

13:52 Natalie Sadler
133 vehicles were seized from uninsured or unlicensed drivers in Suffolk during November Picture: SGT CHRIS HARRIS

Uninsured and unlicensed drivers are being warned that the police will catch up with them after officers seized 133 vehicles in a month.

‘Our children found it hilarious’- cheeky elves wrap ENTIRE living room

14:58 Suzanne Day
Alfie, Poppy, Maizee and Bradley sitting on the sofa that the elves wrapped Picture: ABBEY FARTHING

One Ipswich couple have taken the antics of their naughty elves to an impressive new level.

Wet start to the day but brightening up later

07:36 Russell Cook
Weather to turn brighter and sunnier later today. Picture: NIGEL BROWN.

After a bit of a damp and wet start to the day it’s set to get brighter later with good spells of sunshine being predicted by this afternoon.

Does Ipswich have a rat problem? Calls made to tackle street vermin amid regular sightings

07:30 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Reports of rats in Ipswich town centre have sprung up, according to the Conservative group File picture: ANDREW MUTIMER

A string of complaints from homes and businesses in Ipswich has prompted Tories to call for a purge of the town’s growing rat problem, it has emerged.

‘I’m playing snakes and ladders with my life’ - Woman may be forced to buy medication not available on NHS abroad

12:00 Geraldine Scott
Vicky Moontree, who is struggling to access the drug T3. Photo: Geraldine Scott

A woman who said her life was given back to her by access to a thyroid medication faces paying for the drug abroad as it is not funded by the NHS.

Buses on Ipswich Felixstowe route today

06:59 Russell Cook
Buses to replace trains on Ipswich Felixstowe line today. SARAH LUCY BROWN

Major work to increase the train capacity between Ipswich and Felixstowe has resulted in the line being closed today.

Village left in shock following death of pedestrian

15:10 Russell Cook
Harwich Road, in Lawford, where a pedestrian was killed following a collision with a car Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A community close to the Essex Suffolk border has been left shocked and saddened following the death of a pedestrian.

100 artworks by Suffolk women that you must see - and they are all in one place

10:06 David Ellesmere
Artist Maggi Hambling is of the 100 woemn who have contributed to the exhibition in Ipswich Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING

If the Kiss and Tell exhibition at Christchurch Mansion wasn’t wonderful enough, Ipswich has now got a second must-see show. writes David Ellesmere, leader of Ipswich Borough Council.

