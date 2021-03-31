Monkey around at Ipswich animal livestream and dance workshop
Children and parents can tune into a livestream of Jungle Jam at Ipswich Museum next week.
Dance artist Lizzie Hawes and Ipswich Museum curator Mel Hollis will take you on a virtual tour of Ipswich Museum's animals and host a dance workshop.
The event, run by DanceEast, is for children under 11 years and their families and takes inspiration from the Giles Andreae book Giraffes Can’t Dance.
If you book before Thursday, April 1, a free event pack will be sent in the post that will contain some materials to create your own jungle animals.
After this date materials will be given digitally, with bookings closing on Tuesday, April 6 at noon.
This event will be supported by volunteers from Ipswich Museum, DanceEast, and the University of Suffolk’s BA dance degree programme.
The cost of tickets is pay-what-you-can with prices ranging from £3 to £7, depending on how much you can afford.
Jungle Jam takes place on Tuesday, April 6 at 2pm. For more, see here.
