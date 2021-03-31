News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Monkey around at Ipswich animal livestream and dance workshop

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 4:25 PM March 31, 2021   
There will be a further bid for funding for Ipswich Museum Picture: Ipswich Borough Council

Jungle Jam, run by DanceEast, will take place at Ipswich Museum - Credit: Archant

Children and parents can tune into a livestream of Jungle Jam at Ipswich Museum next week. 

Dance artist Lizzie Hawes and Ipswich Museum curator Mel Hollis will take you on a virtual tour of Ipswich Museum's animals and host a dance workshop.

The event, run by DanceEast, is for children under 11 years and their families and takes inspiration from the Giles Andreae book Giraffes Can’t Dance. 

If you book before Thursday, April 1, a free event pack will be sent in the post that will contain some materials to create your own jungle animals. 

After this date materials will be given digitally, with bookings closing on Tuesday, April 6 at noon.

You may also want to watch:

This event will be supported by volunteers from Ipswich Museum, DanceEast, and the University of Suffolk’s BA dance degree programme.

The cost of tickets is pay-what-you-can with prices ranging from £3 to £7, depending on how much you can afford. 

Jungle Jam takes place on Tuesday, April 6 at 2pm. For more, see here


Most Read

  1. 1 Man being treated for serious injuries at scene of Ipswich incident
  2. 2 Police name woman, 33, killed in A1071 crash tragedy
  3. 3 Swedish-style cafe opening near Ipswich
  1. 4 Person in hospital after 7ft fall at Orwell Country Park
  2. 5 New Felixstowe Wetherspoon site part of pub giant's £145m investment
  3. 6 Man to be charged with murder of Ipswich father who was found on driveway
  4. 7 Ipswich's Woodbridge Road closed after collision
  5. 8 'Promising footballer' lost his way and started dealing Class A drugs
  6. 9 Car upside down after crash with van
  7. 10 Ipswich Building Society changes its name in 'crucial' rebrand
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Fore Street in Ipswich

Teenager attacked by dog in Ipswich

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
The Railway pub is shutting its doors Picture: GREGG BROWN

'Iconic' Ipswich music venue latest pub up for sale

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Burger King ARP

Burger King is giving away free Whoppers at new Ipswich drive-thru

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services have attended accidents this morning on the A14 at Stowmarket and A1071 near Hadl

Police close A1071 after serious accident near Hintlesham

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus