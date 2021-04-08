News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Junkyard Market to return to Ipswich this April

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 2:14 PM April 8, 2021    Updated: 2:36 PM April 8, 2021
An open-air street market, called Junkyard Market, is coming to Ipswich in December. Picture: JUNKYA

Ipswich Junkyard Market returns on April 23 at Green Parking car park, in Grafton Way - Credit: JUNKYARD MARKET

An Ipswich open-air food market is set to return to the town after its December outing proved a hit. 

Junkyard Market, first seen in Ipswich in December, serves street food, craft beers and high-end cocktails all outdoors - which meets the government's requirement for outdoor-only hospitality from Monday, April 12.

Known for its stripped-back junkyard feel, the market has committed to running from Friday, April 23. 

From then on, the Afterdark Promotions-organised event will be held every Friday, Saturday and Sunday and promises brand new traders, full junkyard decor and an up-to-date Covid-19 plan. 

The Junkyard Market has arrived in Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCYBROWN

The Junkyard Market in Ipswich is expected to attract visitors - Credit: Archant

Tickets for its first weekend back at the Green Parking car park, in Grafton Way, Ipswich are available on Monday, April 12 at 6pm and are free of charge.

Afterdark Promotions has also set its sights on bringing the market to Colchester, where it is hoped its previous successes in Ipswich and Norwich will be emulated.

To book, visit junkyardmarket.co.uk

