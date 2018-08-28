“What can I do with my children in Suffolk this February half term?”

Morgan and West: Utterly Spiffing Magic Show for Kids is at The New Wolsey Theatre for half term

It may seem that the year has only just begun but school hols are already here. Stuck for something to do? Miriam Spall from Where To Take Our Children/Suffolk Kids has look at the family events taking place during February half term

Aartist Luke Jerram's enormous 7-meter spherical Moon sculpture is installed at The Apex in Bury St Edmunds

What: Morgan and West: Utterly Spiffing Magic Show for Kids

Where: New Wolsey Theatre, Civic Dr, Ipswich IP1 2AS

When: Monday February 18

Cost: From £7-£10

Dear Zoo the timeless children's classic book is on stage at the New Wolsey this half term

Time travelling magicians Morgan & West present a jaw dropping, heart stopping, brain busting, opinion adjusting, death defying, mind frying, spirit lifting, paradigm shifting, outlook changing, furniture rearranging magic extravaganza.

Morgan & West have fooled Penn & Teller (Fool Us ITV 1), competed to be the Next Great Magician (ITV 1), and even attempted to escape The Slammer (CBBC).

Witness a mountain of mysterious magic, a hatful of hyper-reality, and of course a truck full of tricks and tea. Mixing brain boggling illusion and good old fashioned tom-foolery, Morgan & West present a show for all the family, where magic and silliness abound! Fun for ages five to 105.

Stuff and Nonsense Theatre Company's new production of The Gingerbread Man is at Bury Theatre Royal for half term

What: RingQuest (Lord of the Rings at West Stow)

Where: West Stow Anglo Saxon Village, Icklingham Road, West Stow, Bury St Edmunds IP28 6HG

When: Saturday February 16 2019 to Sunday February 24

Cost: Adult £6, Children (5-16) £3 (Additional charge of £2 for Ring Quest pack)

Colchester Castle

The popular Lord of the Rings themed family challenge is back at West Stow Anglo-Saxon Village and Country Park for February half term and is bigger than ever.

As well as the Ring Quest trail, there are the huge spiders of Mirkwood and a dragon guarding its treasure. Complete the Ring Quest, find the rings and runes, and you will save Middle Earth. There’s a small exhibition on Ring Quest to see. Visit the Hobbit Hole and Mirkwood, meet Halbarad the Ranger of the North and don’t forget to try your hand at archery.

This is partly an outdoor event so please wear sensible clothing. It is suitable for adults and children 3+ years. There are two parts to the Ring Quest trail, each lasts about 45 minutes.

On Saturday February 23, there will be a special talk and tour The Real Middle Earth. Book through West Stow website or call by calling 01284 758000.

What: Dear Zoo

Where: New Wolsey Theatre, Civic Dr, Ipswich IP1 2AS

When: February 22 at 1.30pm and 3.30pm, February 23 at 11am and 2pm

Cost: £9-£14

After a successful debut tour, Dear Zoo the timeless children’s classic book returns to the stage this half-term.

Rod Campbell’s best-selling lift the flap book has delighted generations of young readers since it was first published in 1982. And has sold more than 8 million copies worldwide.

This production will delight all those who have read the book (both young and old) as it unfolds with child-engaging puppets, music and lots of audience interaction.

Suitable for ages 2+ and their families

What: Immersive ‘Museum of the Moon’

Where: The Apex, Charter Square, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 3FD

When: February 19-23, 10am – 4pm (excluding the afternoon of 19 February).

Cost: Free

Its 50 years since man first walked on the moon. Now you can enjoy an immersive lunar experience for free at The Apex in Bury St Edmunds when artist Luke Jerram’s enormous 7-meter spherical Moon sculpture is installed at the entertainment centre.

The artwork was created using detailed NASA imagery of the lunar surface with an approximate scale of 1:500,000 – each centimetre of the 7-metre spherical sculpture represents 5 kilometres of the moon’s surface.

Internally lit, the installation gives visitors a surreal up-close experience by fusing lunar imagery and moonlight with a surround sound composition by BAFTA and Ivor Novello award-winner Dan Jones.

Museum of the Moon allows you to make your own interpretation of the moon and its place in the world, contemplate the various beliefs and mythologies surrounding the moon and consider the latest moon science.

This event is part of the 2019 Suffolk Science Festival run by Kinetic Science and also includes the Moon Exhibition at Moyse’s Hall Museum, Bury St Edmunds, which runs until March 9.

What: The Gingerbread Man

Where: Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds Westgate Street, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP33 1QR

When: Sun 17 Feb 2 pm & 4pm

Cost: £10.50- £17.50

Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds plays host to Stuff and Nonsense Theatre Company’s new production of The Gingerbread Man. Following sell-out shows 3 Little Pigs, The Emperor’s New Clothes and Goldilocks & The 3 Bears; this energetic and humorous company returns with a brilliant, brand-new adaptation of a classic children’s story.

Imagine being born in an oven and the first person you meet wants to dunk you in his tea. Follow the Gingerbread Man’s adventures as he finds his feet fast and sets off on the journey of a lifetime. Stuff and Nonsense stage the action with a mix of puppetry, specially composed music, humour and stunning direction in this exciting and pacey retelling of a well-loved classic tale. Tickets are on sale at the Box Office, call 01284 769505, book online at www.theatreroyal.org/shows/the-gingerbread-man/ or visit the theatre in person.

What: Gruesome Goings On

Where: Framlingham Castle Church Street, Framlingham, IP13 9BP

When: Feb 18 to Feb 22 from 11am to 3pm

Cost: Adult £9.50; Child, 5-17 years, £5.70; Concession £8.60; Family £24.70. English Heritage members Free.

Travel back in time and discover the painful punishments your history teacher’s too timid to tell you at our pop-up activities. Re-write history and decide who are Top of the Chops with this amusing and macabre double act. Discover the A-Z of torture, a whole alphabet of grim and grisly tortures and punishments throughout history.

What: Boggle Wish Bonfire

Where: Bewilderwood, Horning Road, Hoveton, Norfolk NR12 8JW

When: February 16- 24 at 10am

Cost: Born to BeWILD (Under 92cm) Free, Almost WILD (92-105cm) £14.95 &

BeWILD Now (over 105cm) £16.95

It’s a brand-new year at BeWILDerwood and the air is full of wishes. Come to the fire side with a pinecone you have found in the park, write a wish for someone you love, and send it into the flames through our wonderful whirly-gig! The Twiggles will listen to your wishes from their treehouses as the smoke swirls by… and might just make it come true.

Make your very own Wish Whirler in the Big Hat, and visit our Face Painting Pavilion to get twiggled up ready for storytelling. Meet the characters of BeWILDerwood on the storytelling stage, and bring your Wish Whirler to learn how you can help Hazel the Wood Witch with twirling and dancing.

What: Baylham Rare Breeds

Where: Baylham House Farm, Mill Lane, Baylham, Suffolk, IP6 8LG

When: February 16 onwards

Cost: Adults: £7.50, Concessions: £6.50, Children (4-16): £3.50, Under 4’s are free. Family (2 adults and 2 children): £19 and Family (2 adults and 3 children): £22.

Lamb cuddling will be available throughout the February Half Term: Saturday February 16 to Sunday February 24. However, it’s not just the lambs that you can cuddle. There will also be the opportunity to groom pigs and goats, as well as meeting the Baylham Bunnies and a host of lovely new additions.

What: Half Term at Colchester Castle

Where: Colchester Castle Park, Colchester CO1 1TJ

When: February 21

Cost: From £4.95 to £9.95

Can you hit the target this half term? Join a team of archers at Colchester Castle for fun and exciting archery sessions on Thursday February 21 for ages 7+. This is already proving a popular activity so ensure you book to avoid disappointment. With three sessions running at 10.30, 11.30 and 12.30 don’t miss out. Call 01206 282941 to book – £5 (after Castle admission).

Also for 2019 Colchester Castle will be opening its doors early on the first Sunday of every month from 10am-noon. The first session will be on Sunday February 3. During the sessions sensory stimulation will be minimised across the Museum’s galleries and all audio-visuals will be turned off to create a calming atmosphere for visitors.

These relaxed sessions are especially suitable for visitors with autism or other special needs. Visitors, along with their families and carers, will be able to stay later than noon if they wish, but at this point the audio-visuals will be re-started and other visitors admitted. No need to book, just drop in on the day.

Events compiled by Miriam Spall from Where To Take Our Children/Suffolk Kids Follow her on Facebook: @WhereToTakeOurChildren