Last chance for schools to register for our First Class souvenir pullout

Published: 11:45 AM September 16, 2021

A sneak look at the first class Ipswich pictures 2019 - Heath Primary School Picture: CONTRIBUTED - Credit: Heath Primary School

The deadline for schools to register for our First Class 2021 supplement is fast approaching. If you haven’t yet registered, the deadline is Friday, September 17.

Our annual First Class supplement features lovely colour photos of reception classes from schools in the area. It’s a great memento for pupils, parents and grandparents to keep.

Schools can register by simply clicking on this link https://archant.wufoo.com/forms/m193yep2056pkab/, and completing all the relevant details.

Scores of local schools have already signed up, so if you haven’t yet registered, please do, we don’t want you to miss out. Any queries please contact hazel.sellers@archant.co.uk.