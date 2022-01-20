Golfer heads to Dubai for world's biggest tournament
- Credit: Monty Scowsill
A golfer with ambitions to turn pro next year has landed a place at one of the biggest golf tournaments in the world.
Monty Scowsill has landed a place at DP World Tour Championship in Dubai, United Arab Emirates which begins next month.
Speaking from the Middle Eastern country, where he is currently practising, the 25-year-old from Tuddenham was "nervous" but "excited" to compete.
The member of Woodbridge and Aldeburgh Golf Clubs has been out practising in Dubai every day as he gears up for the February competition.
"Dubai is amazing for golf," he said.
As a still amateur golfer, he will miss out on any prize money if he does win.
But he said he will just be happy if he becomes one of the leading 65 players, who go through to the next round.
This would be a huge achievement as more than 100 golfers compete in this tournament.
The 25-year-old has been on a whirlwind journey since finishing his studies at the University of Exeter before devoting himself full-time to golf as a career.
Mr Scowsill, who used to be a cricket player before he fell "out of love" with the sport, only became interested in golf 10 years ago.
This soon grew into a "passion" and he now pursues golf full time as a career.
He recently won the Emirates Amateur Open trophy, which he felt was surreal.
"It was really cool to win," he said.
The best part for him was when he met English professional golfer Tommy Fleetwood
Due to golf rules on amateur sponsorship have recently changed, Mr Scowsill is now looking for a sponsor.
He said: "Golf is an expensive sport. There is a lot of travelling."
He is hoping for a Suffolk sponsor before he will be seen on Sky Sports Golf at the DP World Tour Championship.
Recently he raised £2,225 from family and friends to compete in Dubai.
He said: "Thank you to everyone who has donated so far, I am blown away by the response and so very grateful."
The event is from February 3 to 6 at Al Hamra Golf Club in Ras Al Khaimah.
For more on the star golfer see montyscowsillgolf.co.uk.