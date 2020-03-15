How well do you know Ipswich? Test yourself with these 10 questions

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
15 March, 2020 - 07:15
Test how much you know about Ipswich in our quiz. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Test how much you know about Ipswich in our quiz. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

If you think you know all there is to know about Ipswich, here's the chance to prove it in our special quiz.

Suffolk's county town has an illustrious history as the oldest Anglo-Saxon town in England.

It is linked with many historical figures such as Cardinal Wolsey and Charles Dickens, plus has some landmark buildings such as Christchurch Mansion and some breathtaking open spaces.

In more modern times, it has been known for the success of the mighty Ipswich Town (if not of late) and has seen huge growth around the Waterfront with the University of Suffolk and many new homes built there.

If you know all about Ipswich's present and past, this quiz will be right up your street.

