Ipswich shoppers get glimpse into future of mobile technology

Ipswich shoppers got the chance to sample the futuristic capabilities of 5G mobile network technology.

Visitors were able to demonstrate soaring through a VR galaxy and streaming a concert to friends in 360 degrees, while seeing how smartphones will be able to morph into tablets, at the Huawei's 5G Experiential exhibition on the Cornhill on Saturday.

The mobile experiential exhibition was powered by 5G and demonstrated its potential in action.

It featured several 'demo zones', each dedicated to showcasing how emerging cloud-based services will transform the consumer experience across Cloud VR, Cloud Gaming and Cloud PC.

Businesses and professionals were also invited along to learn how to use cloud computing and VR to make education fully interactive and immersive, increase productivity and digitise farming.

The 5G Experiential is on a nationwide tour of the UK.