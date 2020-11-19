E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Concern for Ipswich man, missing for two weeks

PUBLISHED: 16:46 19 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:46 19 November 2020

Missing Ipswich man Hubert Mojsiuszko Picture: KRZYSZTOF KOWALEWSKI

Missing Ipswich man Hubert Mojsiuszko Picture: KRZYSZTOF KOWALEWSKI

KRZYSZTOF KOWALEWSKI

Friends and family of a missing Ipswich man are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare following his disappearance two weeks ago.

Missing Ipswich man Hubert Mojsiuszko Picture: KRZYSZTOF KOWALEWSKI

Hubert Mojsiuszko was last seen on November 5 in the area of the Maja delicatessen in Bramford Road.

The 48-year-old, of Kelly Road, is described as 5ft 8in tall, with dark hair, and possibly a beard at the time he went missing, when he was also wearing a baseball cap and dark clothing.

According to his family, the former Ipswich bus driver has never gone missing before.

Mr Mojsiuszko’s brother said he may have been seen in Colchester as recently as last weekend.

Missing Ipswich man Hubert Mojsiuszko Picture: KRZYSZTOF KOWALEWSKIMissing Ipswich man Hubert Mojsiuszko Picture: KRZYSZTOF KOWALEWSKI

His family consider him vulnerable and are appealing for help from the public in tracking him down.

Suffolk police said enquiries to locate ﻿Mr Mojsiuszko continue.

A spokeswoman added: “Anyone who has seen Hubert, or has any information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to contact the duty sergeant at Ipswich police on 101.”

